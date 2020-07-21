All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:20 PM

10670 Day Lily Drive

10670 Day Lily Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10670 Day Lily Drive, Clayton County, GA 30228

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***

This Lovely Home is Move-in Ready And Has A Ton Of Space! So Many Upgrades Including Sleek, Smooth-surface Cabinets And A Smooth Surface Stove, Soaring Ceilings, And Arched Doorways. Updated, Contemporary Eat-in Kitchen With Appliances, Full Finished Basement With Wood-like Flooring Perfect as In-law Suite or Roommate with Spacious Bedrooms, Updated Baths,Private Entrance, And More. Entertain Or Just Relax With Both A Deck And A Patio Overlooking The Big Fenced Backyard. Hurry This Home Will Not Last!

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

County: Clayton;
Subdivision: Misty Meadows;
Year:2000;
Sq Ft:2568;
5 BR /3 BA;

Schools:
Elementary: Kemp
Middle:Lovejoy
High: Lovejoy
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Schedule a Self Showing
Smoking: No

Year Built: 2000

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1420
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10670 Day Lily Drive have any available units?
10670 Day Lily Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 10670 Day Lily Drive have?
Some of 10670 Day Lily Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10670 Day Lily Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10670 Day Lily Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10670 Day Lily Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10670 Day Lily Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 10670 Day Lily Drive offer parking?
No, 10670 Day Lily Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10670 Day Lily Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10670 Day Lily Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10670 Day Lily Drive have a pool?
No, 10670 Day Lily Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10670 Day Lily Drive have accessible units?
No, 10670 Day Lily Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10670 Day Lily Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10670 Day Lily Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10670 Day Lily Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10670 Day Lily Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
