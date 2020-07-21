10670 Day Lily Drive

Amenities
This Lovely Home is Move-in Ready And Has A Ton Of Space! So Many Upgrades Including Sleek, Smooth-surface Cabinets And A Smooth Surface Stove, Soaring Ceilings, And Arched Doorways. Updated, Contemporary Eat-in Kitchen With Appliances, Full Finished Basement With Wood-like Flooring Perfect as In-law Suite or Roommate with Spacious Bedrooms, Updated Baths,Private Entrance, And More. Entertain Or Just Relax With Both A Deck And A Patio Overlooking The Big Fenced Backyard. Hurry This Home Will Not Last!
Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.
County: Clayton;
Subdivision: Misty Meadows;
Year:2000;
Sq Ft:2568;
5 BR /3 BA;
Schools:
Elementary: Kemp
Middle:Lovejoy
High: Lovejoy
Smoking: No
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Deposits: 1420
