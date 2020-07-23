All apartments in Cherokee County
Find more places like 925 Ravenwood Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cherokee County, GA
/
925 Ravenwood Way
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

925 Ravenwood Way

925 Ravenwood Way · (678) 929-4345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

925 Ravenwood Way, Cherokee County, GA 30115

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 925 Ravenwood Way · Avail. Aug 1

$2,750

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4042 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
925 Ravenwood Way Available 08/01/20 Beautiful house in Canton! - COMING SOON! House will be available first week of August. Executive rental home in beautiful Woodmont Golf & Country Club! Open floorplan and upgrades you would expect in this caliber home. Impressive master suite with large room off of master bath that would be perfect for workout room, crafts, office, etc. Ample secondary bedrooms, office, unfinished basement, and large deck overlooking generous yard. Nice amenities: pool, clubhouse, tennis court, fitness center, etc. Great school area. Pets allowed up to 20 pounds only. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. Showings by appointment only and require 24 hours notice. House is still occupied, please respect owners privacy. For additional information and schedule a viewing please call or text Julie at 404-428-8884.

(RLNE5931056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 Ravenwood Way have any available units?
925 Ravenwood Way has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 925 Ravenwood Way have?
Some of 925 Ravenwood Way's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 Ravenwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
925 Ravenwood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 Ravenwood Way pet-friendly?
No, 925 Ravenwood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherokee County.
Does 925 Ravenwood Way offer parking?
No, 925 Ravenwood Way does not offer parking.
Does 925 Ravenwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 Ravenwood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 Ravenwood Way have a pool?
Yes, 925 Ravenwood Way has a pool.
Does 925 Ravenwood Way have accessible units?
No, 925 Ravenwood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 925 Ravenwood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 925 Ravenwood Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 925 Ravenwood Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 925 Ravenwood Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 925 Ravenwood Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canterbury Ridge
101 Canterbury Ridge Pkwy
Canton, GA 30114
Avonlea At Towne Lake
1000 Avonlea Pl
Woodstock, GA 30189
Atlantic BridgeMill
1000 Preston Glen Cir
Canton, GA 30114
Laurels at Greenwood
1215 Hickory Flat Hwy
Canton, GA 30115
Harbor Creek Apartments
501 Harbor Creek Pkwy
Holly Springs, GA 30115
260 Woodstock
260 Chambers St
Woodstock, GA 30188
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30189
Lancaster Ridge
800 Hickory Knoll Dr
Canton, GA 30114

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAChattanooga, TNSandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAHolly Springs, GAAcworth, GADawsonville, GACartersville, GA
Cumming, GANorcross, GAFair Oaks, GADoraville, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GASugar Hill, GAHiram, GADallas, GAPowder Springs, GALilburn, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity