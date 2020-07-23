Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool tennis court

925 Ravenwood Way Available 08/01/20 Beautiful house in Canton! - COMING SOON! House will be available first week of August. Executive rental home in beautiful Woodmont Golf & Country Club! Open floorplan and upgrades you would expect in this caliber home. Impressive master suite with large room off of master bath that would be perfect for workout room, crafts, office, etc. Ample secondary bedrooms, office, unfinished basement, and large deck overlooking generous yard. Nice amenities: pool, clubhouse, tennis court, fitness center, etc. Great school area. Pets allowed up to 20 pounds only. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. Showings by appointment only and require 24 hours notice. House is still occupied, please respect owners privacy. For additional information and schedule a viewing please call or text Julie at 404-428-8884.



(RLNE5931056)