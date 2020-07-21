651 Steels Bridge Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking sauna tennis court

Will NOT last! Four bedrooms up and there is a finished bedroom w/ a full bath in the basement. In BridgeMill Golf & Tennis! Home features a rocking chair front porch. vaulted foyer with hardwoods, family room with beautiful built -in cabinets and brick fireplace, office or study w/ french doors, dining room with hardwoods, hardwoods in Kitchen, screened porch with ceiling fan, spacious bedrooms on upper level and large master suite with sitting area, huge walk in closet, tile shower & garden tub. FINISHED basement has full bath w/ Sauna. Walkout to level fenced yard!