All apartments in Cherokee County
Find more places like 651 Steels Bridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cherokee County, GA
/
651 Steels Bridge Road
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:54 PM

651 Steels Bridge Road

651 Steels Bridge Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

651 Steels Bridge Rd, Cherokee County, GA 30114

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
sauna
tennis court
Will NOT last! Four bedrooms up and there is a finished bedroom w/ a full bath in the basement. In BridgeMill Golf & Tennis! Home features a rocking chair front porch. vaulted foyer with hardwoods, family room with beautiful built -in cabinets and brick fireplace, office or study w/ french doors, dining room with hardwoods, hardwoods in Kitchen, screened porch with ceiling fan, spacious bedrooms on upper level and large master suite with sitting area, huge walk in closet, tile shower & garden tub. FINISHED basement has full bath w/ Sauna. Walkout to level fenced yard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 651 Steels Bridge Road have any available units?
651 Steels Bridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherokee County, GA.
What amenities does 651 Steels Bridge Road have?
Some of 651 Steels Bridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 651 Steels Bridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
651 Steels Bridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 651 Steels Bridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 651 Steels Bridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherokee County.
Does 651 Steels Bridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 651 Steels Bridge Road offers parking.
Does 651 Steels Bridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 651 Steels Bridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 651 Steels Bridge Road have a pool?
No, 651 Steels Bridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 651 Steels Bridge Road have accessible units?
No, 651 Steels Bridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 651 Steels Bridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 651 Steels Bridge Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 651 Steels Bridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 651 Steels Bridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspect on the River
59 Anderson Ave
Canton, GA 30114
The Crest at Laurel Canyon
30 Laurel Canyon Village Cir
Canton, GA 30114
Laurels at Greenwood
1215 Hickory Flat Hwy
Canton, GA 30115
Harbor Creek Apartments
501 Harbor Creek Pkwy
Holly Springs, GA 30115
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30188
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30189
Lancaster Ridge
800 Hickory Knoll Dr
Canton, GA 30114
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane
Woodstock, GA 30188

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAChattanooga, TNSandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAHolly Springs, GAAcworth, GADawsonville, GACartersville, GA
Cumming, GANorcross, GAFair Oaks, GADoraville, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GASugar Hill, GAHiram, GADallas, GAPowder Springs, GALilburn, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College