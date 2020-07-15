621 Talmadge Lane

Amenities

METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED, JUST UPDATED, OPEN-CONCEPT, MULTI-GENERATIONAL, RIVER FRONT PROPERTY in the conservation community of Governors Preserve. Stunning European style, custom-built 2-sty on cul-de-sac w/seasonal mountain & river views, a nature lover's paradise in a river/mountain setting. Professionally landscaped gardens. Bright and Open floor plan on main with rear southern exposure. NEW kitchen appliances. NEW carpeting throughout. NEW exterior/interior paint in soft shade of gray. NEW roof with transferable warranty. NEW water heater. REAL concrete siding. 2-story foyer entry. Cathedral ceiling/2-story great room with built-in bookshelves and gas fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with eat-in breakfast area and keeping room. Keeping room feature additional custom built-ins and 2nd fireplace. Master suite with sitting room, beautifully crafted ceiling, exceptionally large master bath with separate his/her closets, soaking tub and walk-in tiled shower. Additional bedrooms with private baths and trey ceilings. Finished daylight walk-out basement with full bath, a media room with stadium seating, bonus rooms (x3), covered deck and private entrance. 3-car garage with turn-around/parking pad. 3-zone irrigation system. Pre-wired for central vacuum. Swim/tennis community. Top-rated schools. Nearby shops, dining, schools with easy access to Northside Hospital & I-575/express lane. 1 Year Buyer's Home Warranty included! DON'T MISS THE 3D TOUR OF THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME. Rental term of 6-24 months available. Restricted to NON Smokers, NO large dogs (small dog may be considered), NO cats. Available now.