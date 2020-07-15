All apartments in Cherokee County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

621 Talmadge Lane

621 Talmadge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

621 Talmadge Lane, Cherokee County, GA 30115

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED, JUST UPDATED, OPEN-CONCEPT, MULTI-GENERATIONAL, RIVER FRONT PROPERTY in the conservation community of Governors Preserve. Stunning European style, custom-built 2-sty on cul-de-sac w/seasonal mountain & river views, a nature lover's paradise in a river/mountain setting. Professionally landscaped gardens. Bright and Open floor plan on main with rear southern exposure. NEW kitchen appliances. NEW carpeting throughout. NEW exterior/interior paint in soft shade of gray. NEW roof with transferable warranty. NEW water heater. REAL concrete siding. 2-story foyer entry. Cathedral ceiling/2-story great room with built-in bookshelves and gas fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with eat-in breakfast area and keeping room. Keeping room feature additional custom built-ins and 2nd fireplace. Master suite with sitting room, beautifully crafted ceiling, exceptionally large master bath with separate his/her closets, soaking tub and walk-in tiled shower. Additional bedrooms with private baths and trey ceilings. Finished daylight walk-out basement with full bath, a media room with stadium seating, bonus rooms (x3), covered deck and private entrance. 3-car garage with turn-around/parking pad. 3-zone irrigation system. Pre-wired for central vacuum. Swim/tennis community. Top-rated schools. Nearby shops, dining, schools with easy access to Northside Hospital & I-575/express lane. 1 Year Buyer's Home Warranty included! DON'T MISS THE 3D TOUR OF THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME. Rental term of 6-24 months available. Restricted to NON Smokers, NO large dogs (small dog may be considered), NO cats. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Talmadge Lane have any available units?
621 Talmadge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherokee County, GA.
What amenities does 621 Talmadge Lane have?
Some of 621 Talmadge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 Talmadge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
621 Talmadge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Talmadge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 621 Talmadge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 621 Talmadge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 621 Talmadge Lane offers parking.
Does 621 Talmadge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 Talmadge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Talmadge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 621 Talmadge Lane has a pool.
Does 621 Talmadge Lane have accessible units?
No, 621 Talmadge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Talmadge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 621 Talmadge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 621 Talmadge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 621 Talmadge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
