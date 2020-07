Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse coffee bar courtyard internet cafe fire pit parking bike storage lobby accessible garage pool gym bbq/grill business center concierge conference room dog grooming area green community internet access key fob access nest technology package receiving sauna yoga

A NEW CHAPTER IN SPLENDID LIVING.



A dazzling new approach to luxury living has arrived in Chamblee. Gatsby-esque in elegance and grace, Solis Carraway pays homage to the classic novel’s aspiring protagonist, whose tranquil and reflective nature exemplifies our residences. Gorgeous architecture and interior design. A masterful blend of modern boutique chic and refined style. A high level of pampering focused on health and wellness. Incredibly spacious upscale dwelling spaces that accommodate every need. All in a dynamic walkable location that puts a host of dining, retail, entertainment, recreation and transit options – right at your door. Welcome to wonderful. Welcome to Solis Carraway.