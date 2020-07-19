All apartments in Chamblee
Find more places like 3975 Forrest Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chamblee, GA
/
3975 Forrest Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3975 Forrest Court

3975 Forrest Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chamblee
See all
Huntley Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3975 Forrest Court, Chamblee, GA 30341
Huntley Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Super cute rental home w/ new interior paint and carpet. the home has an inviting front porch, fenced in backyard plus a screen back patio. inside you have 3 nice sized bedrooms, a small bonus space plus 2 great baths. move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3975 Forrest Court have any available units?
3975 Forrest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 3975 Forrest Court have?
Some of 3975 Forrest Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3975 Forrest Court currently offering any rent specials?
3975 Forrest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3975 Forrest Court pet-friendly?
No, 3975 Forrest Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chamblee.
Does 3975 Forrest Court offer parking?
Yes, 3975 Forrest Court offers parking.
Does 3975 Forrest Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3975 Forrest Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3975 Forrest Court have a pool?
No, 3975 Forrest Court does not have a pool.
Does 3975 Forrest Court have accessible units?
No, 3975 Forrest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3975 Forrest Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3975 Forrest Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3975 Forrest Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3975 Forrest Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes
3200 Oakwood Village Ln
Chamblee, GA 30341
Gables Century Center
1740 Century Cir NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Windsor Parkview
5070 Peachtree Blvd
Chamblee, GA 30341
Villas of Embry Hills
3343 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Chamblee, GA 30341
The Oliver
5193 Peachtree Blvd
Chamblee, GA 30341
Anderson at Clairmont
2500 Northeast Expy NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Solis Carraway
5126 Peachtree Boulevard
Chamblee, GA 30341
Sienna Ridge
2283 Plaster Rd NE
Chamblee, GA 30345

Similar Pages

Chamblee 1 BedroomsChamblee 2 Bedrooms
Chamblee Apartments with ParkingChamblee Dog Friendly Apartments
Chamblee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GACartersville, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GA
Milton, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAJonesboro, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dresden EastHuntley Hills
Sexton Woods
Downtown Chamblee

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College