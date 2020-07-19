3975 Forrest Court, Chamblee, GA 30341 Huntley Hills
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Super cute rental home w/ new interior paint and carpet. the home has an inviting front porch, fenced in backyard plus a screen back patio. inside you have 3 nice sized bedrooms, a small bonus space plus 2 great baths. move in ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
