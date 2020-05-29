All apartments in Chamblee
3016 Whispering Hills Drive
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:29 AM

3016 Whispering Hills Drive

3016 Whispering Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3016 Whispering Hills Drive, Chamblee, GA 30341
Dresden East

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate and move-in ready! This amazing 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home has been completely renovated! Step inside to find gorgeous hardwood floors throughout and beautiful windows to let in natural light. Beautiful open floor plan great for entertaining. Kitchen includes new cabinetry, granite counter tops, Refrigerator, Gas Oven, Microwave, Washer, & Dryer. Escape to a master retreat with a luxurious ensuite bathroom. Take a walk through the French doors and enjoy a very large, private, fenced backyard. Rare 2 Car Garage. Location is truly prime with easy access to trendy dining, shopping, hospitals, MARTA, I-85 and I-285. Minutes to Brookhaven and Buckhead. Don't miss out on this perfect home! Landscaping and Pest Control included in rent! SimpliSafe alarm available. 18-24 mo lease term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3016 Whispering Hills Drive have any available units?
3016 Whispering Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 3016 Whispering Hills Drive have?
Some of 3016 Whispering Hills Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3016 Whispering Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3016 Whispering Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3016 Whispering Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3016 Whispering Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chamblee.
Does 3016 Whispering Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3016 Whispering Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 3016 Whispering Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3016 Whispering Hills Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3016 Whispering Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 3016 Whispering Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3016 Whispering Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 3016 Whispering Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3016 Whispering Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3016 Whispering Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3016 Whispering Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3016 Whispering Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

