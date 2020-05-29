3016 Whispering Hills Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate and move-in ready! This amazing 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home has been completely renovated! Step inside to find gorgeous hardwood floors throughout and beautiful windows to let in natural light. Beautiful open floor plan great for entertaining. Kitchen includes new cabinetry, granite counter tops, Refrigerator, Gas Oven, Microwave, Washer, & Dryer. Escape to a master retreat with a luxurious ensuite bathroom. Take a walk through the French doors and enjoy a very large, private, fenced backyard. Rare 2 Car Garage. Location is truly prime with easy access to trendy dining, shopping, hospitals, MARTA, I-85 and I-285. Minutes to Brookhaven and Buckhead. Don't miss out on this perfect home! Landscaping and Pest Control included in rent! SimpliSafe alarm available. 18-24 mo lease term.