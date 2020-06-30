2679 Warwick Circle Northeast, Chamblee, GA 30345 Dresden East
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Traditional Style Home at Wakefield Forest! - Enjoy a comfortable living at this cozy Ranch home. This home features 3 bedrooms 1 bath. Hardwood floors throughout. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen with view to dinning room. Laundry room includes washer & dryer. Spacious front yard. Backyard is fully fenced and decorated by beautiful floral bushes. Shed for extra storage. Located near Buford Hwy for tons of amenities. Minutes away from I85. Minimum 12 month Lease. Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered with additional deposit & proof of alter. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at mclemons@truhavenonline.com or call/text us to set up a showing at 404-343-0093!
(RLNE5604867)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2679 Warwick Circle NE have any available units?
2679 Warwick Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 2679 Warwick Circle NE have?
Some of 2679 Warwick Circle NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2679 Warwick Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
2679 Warwick Circle NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2679 Warwick Circle NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2679 Warwick Circle NE is pet friendly.
Does 2679 Warwick Circle NE offer parking?
No, 2679 Warwick Circle NE does not offer parking.
Does 2679 Warwick Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2679 Warwick Circle NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2679 Warwick Circle NE have a pool?
No, 2679 Warwick Circle NE does not have a pool.
Does 2679 Warwick Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 2679 Warwick Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2679 Warwick Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2679 Warwick Circle NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2679 Warwick Circle NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2679 Warwick Circle NE does not have units with air conditioning.
