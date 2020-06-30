2679 Warwick Circle NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Traditional Style Home at Wakefield Forest! - Enjoy a comfortable living at this cozy Ranch home. This home features 3 bedrooms 1 bath. Hardwood floors throughout. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen with view to dinning room. Laundry room includes washer & dryer. Spacious front yard. Backyard is fully fenced and decorated by beautiful floral bushes. Shed for extra storage. Located near Buford Hwy for tons of amenities. Minutes away from I85. Minimum 12 month Lease. Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered with additional deposit & proof of alter. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at mclemons@truhavenonline.com or call/text us to set up a showing at 404-343-0093!



(RLNE5604867)