All apartments in Chamblee
Find more places like 2679 Warwick Circle NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chamblee, GA
/
2679 Warwick Circle NE
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:05 AM

2679 Warwick Circle NE

2679 Warwick Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chamblee
See all
Dresden East
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2679 Warwick Circle Northeast, Chamblee, GA 30345
Dresden East

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Traditional Style Home at Wakefield Forest! - Enjoy a comfortable living at this cozy Ranch home. This home features 3 bedrooms 1 bath. Hardwood floors throughout. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen with view to dinning room. Laundry room includes washer & dryer. Spacious front yard. Backyard is fully fenced and decorated by beautiful floral bushes. Shed for extra storage. Located near Buford Hwy for tons of amenities. Minutes away from I85. Minimum 12 month Lease. Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered with additional deposit & proof of alter. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at mclemons@truhavenonline.com or call/text us to set up a showing at 404-343-0093!

(RLNE5604867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2679 Warwick Circle NE have any available units?
2679 Warwick Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 2679 Warwick Circle NE have?
Some of 2679 Warwick Circle NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2679 Warwick Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
2679 Warwick Circle NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2679 Warwick Circle NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2679 Warwick Circle NE is pet friendly.
Does 2679 Warwick Circle NE offer parking?
No, 2679 Warwick Circle NE does not offer parking.
Does 2679 Warwick Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2679 Warwick Circle NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2679 Warwick Circle NE have a pool?
No, 2679 Warwick Circle NE does not have a pool.
Does 2679 Warwick Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 2679 Warwick Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2679 Warwick Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2679 Warwick Circle NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2679 Warwick Circle NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2679 Warwick Circle NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes
3200 Oakwood Village Ln
Chamblee, GA 30341
Gables Century Center
1740 Century Cir NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Windsor Parkview
5070 Peachtree Blvd
Chamblee, GA 30341
Villas of Embry Hills
3343 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Chamblee, GA 30341
The Oliver
5193 Peachtree Blvd
Chamblee, GA 30341
The Station on Peachtree
3450 Miller Dr
Chamblee, GA 30341
Anderson at Clairmont
2500 Northeast Expy NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Sienna Ridge
2283 Plaster Rd NE
Chamblee, GA 30345

Similar Pages

Chamblee 1 BedroomsChamblee 2 Bedrooms
Chamblee Apartments with ParkingChamblee Apartments with Pool
Chamblee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GA
Lithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dresden EastHuntley Hills
Sexton Woods
Downtown Chamblee

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College