Home
/
Chamblee, GA
/
2481 Georgetown Ave
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:05 AM

2481 Georgetown Ave

2481 Georgetown Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2481 Georgetown Avenue, Chamblee, GA 30345
Dresden East

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
dog park
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
Brand New Exclusive Townhome Available for Rent Minutes from Midtown and Buckhead - ***Due to the recent developments of COVID-19 we have made VIRTUAL and SELF Showings an option for ALL of our properties. Please select whether you would like a regular showing with an agent or one of our no-contact options, then reach out to our office to confirm!

Located Inside the Perimeter location, less than 10 minutes from Buckhead and Midtown. Ashford Place at Deeering, has a new luxury townhouse available for lease . This exceptional 3-story townhome comes filled with unmatched features renters are looking for. Residents will enjoy the innovative design, low maintenance and energy efficiency, smart technology; along with the convenience of great shopping, dining and close to Whole Foods and Dresden Park makes this townhome ideal for Intown living.

Be the 1st to Move-In
Dog Park Available
Smarthome Technology
Formal Living room w/Fireplace
Formal Dining Room
3 Levels 3.5 bathrooms
Granite Counter Tops
Brand New Appliances
New Carpet
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2481 Georgetown Ave have any available units?
2481 Georgetown Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 2481 Georgetown Ave have?
Some of 2481 Georgetown Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2481 Georgetown Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2481 Georgetown Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2481 Georgetown Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2481 Georgetown Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2481 Georgetown Ave offer parking?
No, 2481 Georgetown Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2481 Georgetown Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2481 Georgetown Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2481 Georgetown Ave have a pool?
No, 2481 Georgetown Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2481 Georgetown Ave have accessible units?
No, 2481 Georgetown Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2481 Georgetown Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2481 Georgetown Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2481 Georgetown Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2481 Georgetown Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

