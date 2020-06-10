2481 Georgetown Ave

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated dog park fireplace carpet

Brand New Exclusive Townhome Available for Rent Minutes from Midtown and Buckhead - ***Due to the recent developments of COVID-19 we have made VIRTUAL and SELF Showings an option for ALL of our properties. Please select whether you would like a regular showing with an agent or one of our no-contact options, then reach out to our office to confirm!



Located Inside the Perimeter location, less than 10 minutes from Buckhead and Midtown. Ashford Place at Deeering, has a new luxury townhouse available for lease . This exceptional 3-story townhome comes filled with unmatched features renters are looking for. Residents will enjoy the innovative design, low maintenance and energy efficiency, smart technology; along with the convenience of great shopping, dining and close to Whole Foods and Dresden Park makes this townhome ideal for Intown living.



Be the 1st to Move-In

Dog Park Available

Smarthome Technology

Formal Living room w/Fireplace

Formal Dining Room

3 Levels 3.5 bathrooms

Granite Counter Tops

Brand New Appliances

New Carpet

(265)



(RLNE5410041)