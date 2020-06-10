2481 Georgetown Ave

Amenities
Brand New Exclusive Townhome Available for Rent Minutes from Midtown and Buckhead - ***Due to the recent developments of COVID-19 we have made VIRTUAL and SELF Showings an option for ALL of our properties. Please select whether you would like a regular showing with an agent or one of our no-contact options, then reach out to our office to confirm!
Located Inside the Perimeter location, less than 10 minutes from Buckhead and Midtown. Ashford Place at Deeering, has a new luxury townhouse available for lease . This exceptional 3-story townhome comes filled with unmatched features renters are looking for. Residents will enjoy the innovative design, low maintenance and energy efficiency, smart technology; along with the convenience of great shopping, dining and close to Whole Foods and Dresden Park makes this townhome ideal for Intown living.
Be the 1st to Move-In
Dog Park Available
Smarthome Technology
Formal Living room w/Fireplace
Formal Dining Room
3 Levels 3.5 bathrooms
Granite Counter Tops
Brand New Appliances
New Carpet
