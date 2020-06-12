Apartment List
120 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Canton, GA

New Town
11 Units Available
Lancaster Ridge
800 Hickory Knoll Dr, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1140 sqft
Lancaster Ridge Apartments is tucked away in the quiet neighborhood of Canton, GA.
$
Laurel Canyon
32 Units Available
The Crest at Laurel Canyon
30 Laurel Canyon Village Cir, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,656
1267 sqft
A fantastic community located in the mountains. Apartments feature granite countertops, beautiful layouts and fantastic views. On-site outdoor fireplace, six outdoor kitchens, fitness center, yoga room and tanning ledge on the pool.
$
New Town
2 Units Available
Aspect on the River
59 Anderson Ave, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
2755 sqft
Convenient location close to YMCA, Riverplace Shopping Center and dining options along Marietta Highway. Community amenities include coffee bar, dog park and outdoor fireplace. Apartments feature full-sized washers and dryers and stylish granite countertops.
22 Units Available
Atlantic BridgeMill
1000 Preston Glen Cir, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1359 sqft
Elegant apartment homes with appliances, extra storage, and patio/balcony. Amenities include executive business center, clubhouse, gym, pool, and sauna. Conveniently located near I-575, just minutes from downtown Atlanta shopping and entertainment.
Rolling Hills
12 Units Available
Canterbury Ridge
101 Canterbury Ridge Pkwy, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1338 sqft
Our community boasts spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans in a serene setting nestled along the tree line. We recently upgraded apartment interior's light fixtures, hardware and added an over-the-range microwave to every home.
Mountain Vista Overlook
2 Units Available
Laurels at Greenwood
1215 Hickory Flat Hwy, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,016
1149 sqft
The Laurels at Greenwood offers quiet, comfortable, and convenient living at a reasonable price. An outstanding management team will ensure prompt service and a second-to-none experience.

1 Unit Available
100 Plumeria Street
100 Plumeria Street, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1990 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,990 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

New Town
1 Unit Available
1048 Whispering Woods Drive
1048 Whispering Woods Drive, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1256 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,256 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Holly Mill
1 Unit Available
202 Ilex Dr
202 Ilex Drive, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1384 sqft
202 Ilex Dr Available 07/08/20 Canton Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.

Holly Mill
1 Unit Available
204 Oconee Way
204 Oconee Way, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1433 sqft
Sought After Master on The Main~ HOA Community w/Amenities! - Charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with master on the main. Open floor plan with hardwood flooring. Swim/Tennis Community.

Hickory Log
1 Unit Available
125 Park Village Dr.
125 Park Village Drive, Canton, GA
This beautiful home offers a a feeling of peace and privacy the moment you walk through the door!Master suite offers 2 walk in closets . Fenced in backyard perfect for cookouts and the kiddos! Fireplace in living room.2 car garage.

1 Unit Available
738 Mountain Laurel Drive
738 Mountain Laurel Drive, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1848 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.

New Town
1 Unit Available
235 Creek View Place
235 Creek View Pl, Canton, GA
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.

Pea Ridge County Pocket
1 Unit Available
244 Sage Drive
244 Sage Dr, Canton, GA
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! Located at the edge of Hickory Log Creek is Moss

1 Unit Available
129 Hidden Creek Drive
129 Hidden Creek Drive, Canton, GA
129 Hidden Creek Dr, Canton, GA is a two-story single-family home that contains 2,340 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms.

River Green
1 Unit Available
112 Arcadia Park Drive
112 Arcadia Park Dr, Canton, GA
BEAUTIFUL large home w/ a finished basement in a large family-oriented neighborhood. Separate Living & Dining Rooms, Kitchen has SS Appliances w/ Granite Countertops & Double Ovens.

River Green
1 Unit Available
138 Market Lane
138 Market Lane, Canton, GA
Lawn maintenance included in rental rate! craftsman home ready for immediate move in! Four bedrooms with master on main. Large secondary bedrooms and ample unfinished area perfect for storage.

1 Unit Available
303 Azalea Loop
303 Azalea Loop, Canton, GA
Large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with fence backyard in great neighborhood close to I575. Kitchen has granite counter tops with stain cabinets and breakfast area.
16 Units Available
Harbor Creek Apartments
501 Harbor Creek Pkwy, Holly Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1435 sqft
Landmark apartments in Holly Springs community, close to the Cherokee County Aquatics Center. Units have ceiling fans, patios or balconies and extra storage. On-site amenities include Internet access, 24-hour maintenance and a tennis court.
48 Units Available
Sixes Ridge
4416 Holly Springs Parkway, Holly Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1316 sqft
Welcome to Sixes Ridge! The newest luxury apartment community located in the Holly Springs area, just minutes away from I-575, shopping, dining and entertainment.

1 Unit Available
181 Spring Way Square
181 Spring Way Square, Holly Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1584 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Canton. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, and updated bathroom. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 2nd 2020. $1,450/month rent.

1 Unit Available
2739 Hickory Flat Highway
2739 Hickory Flat Highway, Cherokee County, GA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2739 Hickory Flat Highway in Cherokee County. View photos, descriptions and more!
16 Units Available
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,611
1398 sqft
Modern amenities, including subway tile kitchen backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Conveniently located just off I-575 and only minutes from the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta.
Ridgewalk
15 Units Available
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln, Woodstock, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,978
1863 sqft
Shopping, parks and I-575 are all nearby, but not close enough to disturb the tranquility of this property. On-site fire pit, pool, clubhouse and coffee bar. Hardwood flooring and fireplaces in unit.

June 2020 Canton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Canton Rent Report. Canton rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Canton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Canton rent trends were flat over the past month

Canton rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 3.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Canton stand at $1,036 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,196 for a two-bedroom. Canton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Canton over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Atlanta metro, 7 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents fell 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.

    Canton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Canton, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Canton is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Canton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,196 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.0% increase in Canton.
    • While Canton's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of San Francisco saw a decrease of 1.0%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Canton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Canton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

