164 Riverstone Commons Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

The perfect Townhome rental in Canton close to shopping, schools and HWY 575. This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom roommate floorpan is spacious and comfortable. The kitchen has been updated with painted cabinets and newer appliances. There is a small patio off the kitchen with screen door to allow fresh air in! One car garage attached to home makes for easy and dry access to your new home! Very clean and ready now for the next tenant. Small dogs under 20 lbs considered with additional $500 deposit and $25 extra per month.