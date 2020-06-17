All apartments in Canton
Canton, GA
164 Riverstone Commons Circle
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

164 Riverstone Commons Circle

164 Riverstone Commons Circle · No Longer Available
Location

164 Riverstone Commons Circle, Canton, GA 30114
Riverstone

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The perfect Townhome rental in Canton close to shopping, schools and HWY 575. This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom roommate floorpan is spacious and comfortable. The kitchen has been updated with painted cabinets and newer appliances. There is a small patio off the kitchen with screen door to allow fresh air in! One car garage attached to home makes for easy and dry access to your new home! Very clean and ready now for the next tenant. Small dogs under 20 lbs considered with additional $500 deposit and $25 extra per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 164 Riverstone Commons Circle have any available units?
164 Riverstone Commons Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Canton, GA.
How much is rent in Canton, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Canton Rent Report.
What amenities does 164 Riverstone Commons Circle have?
Some of 164 Riverstone Commons Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 164 Riverstone Commons Circle currently offering any rent specials?
164 Riverstone Commons Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 Riverstone Commons Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 164 Riverstone Commons Circle is pet friendly.
Does 164 Riverstone Commons Circle offer parking?
Yes, 164 Riverstone Commons Circle does offer parking.
Does 164 Riverstone Commons Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 164 Riverstone Commons Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 Riverstone Commons Circle have a pool?
No, 164 Riverstone Commons Circle does not have a pool.
Does 164 Riverstone Commons Circle have accessible units?
No, 164 Riverstone Commons Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 164 Riverstone Commons Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 164 Riverstone Commons Circle has units with dishwashers.
