Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:53 AM

108 Apartments for rent in Brookhaven, GA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Brookhaven apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A fr...
Last updated July 11 at 12:18am
75 Units Available
North Brookhaven
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,281
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1223 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The LINC Brookhaven in Brookhaven. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Buford Highway
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,035
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1301 sqft
Beautiful location, with easy access to Brookhaven, Buckhead, Druid Hills and Midtown. Residents can enjoy units with laundry, stainless steel appliances and large closets. Community features pool, putting green, gym and parking.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
19 Units Available
Park at Oglethrope
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,500
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1181 sqft
Modern homes located close to Midtown Atlanta, featuring open kitchens, hardwood flooring, spacious walk-in closets, and oversized windows. A gated community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and a courtyard, among other resident amenities.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
137 Units Available
Lavista Park
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,409
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,538
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1099 sqft
Take it all in at Oleander, where every space is crafted to suit your lifestyle. Unwind and watch the sunset while playing around of fetch in the dog park, or get energized in our fully-equipped fitness club.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
19 Units Available
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N, Dunwoody, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,256
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1196 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to Highway 400, I-25 and Dunwoody MARTA Station. Also just minutes from attractions and employment centers, such as Perimeter Mall. Apartments feature open floor plans with private patios or balconies.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
10 Units Available
Briarcliff Heights
One K
1000 Gables Way, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly positioned in the Briarcliff Heights neighborhood. Close to many shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Apartments feature chef-inspired kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Resort-style swimming pool, business center and 24-hour wellness center located on site.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
19 Units Available
Sexton Woods
The Oliver
5193 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,292
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments available in Chamblee, located near a variety of shops, restaurants, and outdoor walking paths. This pet-friendly community features a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartment includes W/D hookup, granite countertops, and storage.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
22 Units Available
Columns at Lake Ridge
3900 Lake Ridge Ln, Dunwoody, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1370 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1632 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT LAKE RIDGEOur inviting community features spacious two and three bedroom floorplans with thoughtful design elements such as stone fireplaces, screened porches, sunrooms, skylights, oversized kitchens and breakfast nooks.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
16 Units Available
Martin Manor
Radius Cheshire Bridge
2124 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,201
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Creekside community includes nature path, private garages, pool with Wi-Fi, grill area, cabanas and billiards room. Units feature dishwasher, disposal, efficient appliances, hardwood floors, high ceilings and large closets. Short-term lease available.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
16 Units Available
Lavista Park
Belara
1570 Sheridan Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,194
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living has never looked so good! Stylish interiors feature available tile backsplashes and unique hardwood flooring. Enjoy stress-free living at the pool or tennis court and convenient access to MARTA and Emory Shuttle.
Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
18 Units Available
Arrive Perimeter
2000 Asbury Sq, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1684 sqft
Located right by the Perimeter Center off of I-285, this complex offers a fitness center, sparkling pool and pet park. Apartments have 9-ft ceilings, w/d in unit and fully equipped kitchens.
Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
78 Units Available
Perimeter Center
The Bishop
5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,384
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1145 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bishop in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
42 Units Available
North Buckhead
Cortland at Phipps
707 Park Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,121
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,283
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
1181 sqft
Community amenities include stunning resident lounge, onsite wellness studio, and pool with cabanas. Units feature kitchens with granite, steel, and elegant design. Located with easy access to GA 400 and major interstates.
Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
83 Units Available
Lenox
AMLI Lenox
3478 Lakeside Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,656
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,894
1916 sqft
AMLI Lenox is ideally situated in Atlantas premier shopping and dining district. Our Lenox apartments are walking distance from Phipps Plaza, Lenox Mall and the Buckhead Financial district, and uniquely located next to Marie Sims Park.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
10 Units Available
Dresden East
Mirador at Peachtree
2203 Plaster Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1284 sqft
JUMP INTO SUMMER SAVINGS! $1000 off first month's rent on select units! Contact the leasing office for details.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
21 Units Available
Sexton Woods
Windsor Parkview
5070 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,485
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1252 sqft
Apartments featuring lofty ceilings, island kitchens, tiled bathrooms and stainless steel appliances. Close to Peachtree Golf Club, Oglethorpe University and DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Enjoy resort-style pool, lobby service, open air dining space and nearby Whole Foods.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
116 Units Available
North Buckhead
The Huntley
1000 Park Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1712 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,160
2310 sqft
Prime location in the Buckhead neighborhood, units have stunning views, wood floors, large windows and lots of light. Complex has an elevated Sky Lounge, exclusive resident programs and is pet-friendly.
Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
20 Units Available
Lenox
AMLI 3464
3464 Roxboro Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,733
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,716
1436 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,212
2022 sqft
Recently renovated. In-unit laundry. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to swimming pool, fitness center, business center and media room. Dog park on location. Car charging station.
Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
15 Units Available
Downtown Chamblee
The Station on Peachtree
3450 Miller Dr, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1255 sqft
Convenient location near the Chamblee transit station; easy access to I-85 and I-285. Recently upgraded units have luxurious kitchens with stainless steel appliances and dishwashers. Resort-style pool, gym and well-manicured courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
29 Units Available
Perimeter Center
Flats at Perimeter Place
60 Perimeter Place, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,339
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1314 sqft
Several shopping opportunities are located within walking distance of your apartment, which features granite counters and hardwood floors. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
57 Units Available
Perimeter Center
Novel Perimeter
5755 Glenridge Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,448
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,045
1500 sqft
"The Perimeter is Atlanta's northern gateway - a vibrant commercial center with well-known shopping, office parks and convenient access via MARTA to downtown Atlanta, Buckhead and Midtown.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
43 Units Available
Lindbergh - Morosgo
Newbergh ATL
761 Morosgo Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,090
1543 sqft
Newbergh ATL. Experience the revival. Lindbergh is changing. Experience the evolution that is Newbergh ATL. We’re turning up the volume of a once happening scene and introducing Atlanta’s newest apartment experience.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
160 Units Available
Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,366
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,369
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,319
1149 sqft
Located by Emory Point; convenient access to Decatur and Druid Hills. Units have fully-appointed kitchens with granite countertops and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy package receiving services, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets welcome.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
44 Units Available
Medlock Park
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1156 sqft
Welcome to Inkwell Decatur Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Decatur, Georgia. We offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Brookhaven, GA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Brookhaven apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Brookhaven apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

