6604 White Walnut Way

on-site laundry dishwasher garage pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Photos coming soon! Amazing single family home located in Mulberry Park community in City of Braselton. 2 story ceiling in Great Room. Guest Bedroom on main with full bath. Huge master bedroom upstairs along with secondary bedroom with its own bathroom. Just minutes away from 85 hwy. 1 mile from Chateau Elan Golf Club/Publix/Chick Fil A. 2 miles from Braselton hospital. Shop plaza with Sports Bars are within walking distance. Swimming pool and tennis courts in community.

