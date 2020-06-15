6604 White Walnut Way, Braselton, GA 30517 Mulberry Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Photos coming soon! Amazing single family home located in Mulberry Park community in City of Braselton. 2 story ceiling in Great Room. Guest Bedroom on main with full bath. Huge master bedroom upstairs along with secondary bedroom with its own bathroom. Just minutes away from 85 hwy. 1 mile from Chateau Elan Golf Club/Publix/Chick Fil A. 2 miles from Braselton hospital. Shop plaza with Sports Bars are within walking distance. Swimming pool and tennis courts in community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
