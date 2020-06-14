Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 AM

57 Apartments for rent in Braselton, GA with garage

Braselton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ...

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6478 Mossy Oak Lndg
6478 Mossy Oak Landing, Braselton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1707 sqft
Beautiful Townhome in Quiet Neighborhood Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5342 Legends Dr
5342 Legends Drive, Braselton, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
5185 sqft
Magnificent home on golf course location within the Legends at Chateau Elan Resort gated community, many updated features in this recently remodeled all brick home. New AC units, fenced backyard on course with wooded area.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Mulberry Park
1 Unit Available
6604 White Walnut Way
6604 White Walnut Way, Braselton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1620 sqft
Photos coming soon! Amazing single family home located in Mulberry Park community in City of Braselton. 2 story ceiling in Great Room. Guest Bedroom on main with full bath.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
1216 Wesleyan Place
1216 Wesleyan Pl, Braselton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
3000 sqft
Coming soon! Beautiful Brick Front home located in City of Braselton. Less than a mile from Chateau Elan Golf Club and easy access to I-85 Hwy. Upgraded Kitchen, double oven&gas cooktop Open floor plan on main. Gas fireplace in family room.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Mulberry Park
1 Unit Available
6954 White Walnut Way
6954 White Walnut Way, Braselton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1749 sqft
Sought after Mill Creek High School District! This gorgeous two story home features one bedroom on the main level w/full bath. Bright Open Kitchen includes all appliances, a pantry and breakfast bar.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Mulberry Park
1 Unit Available
7180 Silk Tree Pointe
7180 Silk Tree Point, Braselton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2192 sqft
All bedrooms on main; Loft area upstairs; one bedroom wih hardwood flooring; Formal Dining Room, Bright open floor plan, Great Room; Eat in kitchen, Powder on main.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
470 Reisling Drive
470 Reisling Drive, Braselton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1367 sqft
Beautiful Ranch in Braselton! Must See! - METES & BOUNDS REALTY PRESENTS: This adorable ranch-style home is rent-ready and waiting for you! Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large garage, and screened in back porch perfect for entertaining guests!
Results within 1 mile of Braselton

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4635 NE Wheeler Creek Dr
4635 Wheeler Creek Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
2085 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
4442 Keenly Valley Drive Northeast
4442 Keenly Valley Drive Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2330 sqft
More photos coming soon. Mill Creek HS district.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5876 Apple Grove Road
5876 Apple Grove Road, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2369 sqft
Like new, move-in ready rental in sought after Willow Leaf community. Upgrades include hardwoods and coffered ceilings in spacious, open floor plan on main. Kitchen features island, stainless appliances, walk-in pantry and breakfast area.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6271 Ivy Stone Way
6271 Ivy Stone Way, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1533 sqft
Enjoy your active retirement at the award winning Deaton Creek 55+ active adult community. Offers indoor, outdoor pools, tennis, pickle ball, fitness center, softball, and more. Near Northeast Medical Center, restaurants, and shopping.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2849 Morgan Spring Trail
2849 Morgan Spring Trl, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2100 sqft
Great Rental Property. Flexible Term. Home feels like it's Brand New. Brand NEW 3 Bed/2.5bath home ready for moving in. Minutes to Mall of GA. Great Location for shopping, dining and recreation.
Results within 5 miles of Braselton

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4614 Pond House Road
4614 Pond House Rd, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1737 sqft
Renovated ranch home w/split bedroom plan. Great room w/cathedral ceiling, hardwood floors & fireplace. Lare sunroom & deck overlooking large backyard & pond. Nice kitchen w/tile floors, breakfast bar, lots of cabinets & new SS appliances.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
827 Wellford Avenue
827 Wellford Avenue, Jackson County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2400 sqft
Brand new craftsman style home! Main level includes kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry. Updated vinyl plank flooring, dining room with coffered ceiling.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5225 Laurel Terrace
5225 Laurel Terrace, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
3090 sqft
You'll love this spacious Ranch Home nestled back from street on acreadge. Private lot with circular driveway. Master on main with additional bedrooms on main. Gorgeous ktichen with island, Lots of cabinets and Countertops space.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2023 Stancil Point Drive
2023 Stancil Point Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2312 sqft
Hamilton Mill Area! Sought After Mill Creek HS! Four Side Brick Home with 3BDRMS/ 3.5 BATH, Master Suite/Bedroom on the main floor. Gourment kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances. Hardwood Floors on Main Level.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3545 Reed Mill Dr
3545 Reed Mill Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,800
4452 sqft
Upgrades galore, open concept, gourmet kitchen, sep. dining room, breakfast area, coffered ceilings & hardwood floors. Elegant French doors in office downstairs. Master suite includes tray ceilings, spa-like bath, garden tub & separate closets.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3400 Mulberry Cove Way
3400 Mulberry Cove Way, Auburn, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
3138 sqft
2016 New Home With Open Floor Plan, A Gorgeous Granite Counter Top Kitchen and Cabinets, Kitchen View to Family Room, Hardwood Floors on the Main Floor, A Guest Bedroom With a Full Bathroom on The Main Floor .

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
3544 Friendship Farm Drive
3544 Friendship Farm Drive, Hall County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1577 sqft
LOOK NO FURTHER! THIS IS THE ONE! Move-in Ready NOW! new roof, water heater, Spanish porcelain title floor, fresh paint, updated kitchen including granite counters. Easy one-level ranch style living w/split bedroom plan.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
641 Rock Elm Drive
641 Rock Elm Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
2782 sqft
Welcome to this immaculate & impressive open floor plan ranch, w/ aspacious vaulted living room, joined by an additional seating area perfect foryour guest.

1 of 51

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
2880 Ogden Trl
2880 Ogden Trl, Gwinnett County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,550
3776 sqft
Awesome looking Brick Front home w. Double Bay Turrets & Large Covered Rear Back Patio in sought after Mill Creek School district! Reynolds plan has 6 bedrooms & 4 Full Baths! Guest bedroom & full bath downstairs.

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3370 Stratton Lane
3370 Stratton Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1651 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,651 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 10 miles of Braselton
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
49 Units Available
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,359
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1389 sqft
The heart of Sugar Hill revolves around local pride. Flourish in a classic southern community without giving up the spoils of urban living. Stroll down Broad Street and enjoy mom-and-pop boutiques, unique shopping, and fresh farm-to-table dining.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
35 Units Available
Legacy at Lanier
1750 Columns Dr, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1409 sqft
Legacy at Lanier is located in Gainesville, Georgia, where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely Hall County. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes are carefully designed with your comfort, style and convenience in mind.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Braselton, GA

Braselton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

