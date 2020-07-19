66 Sharp Way

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

You will love to call this place HOME! It's a 4 bedroom (split plan), 2.5 bathroom rental home in Cartersville, GA. The entry way leads you into a family room w/ceiling fan, where you have a full view of the spacious eat-in kitchen with pantry & island. Upgraded downstairs bathroom. At the top of the stairs you will find the large master bedroom complete with ceiling fan straight ahead (other 3 bedrooms on the other side of the home). Master bathroom has a soaking tub, separate shower with custom door & huge walk-in closet. This home also has a separate laundry room.