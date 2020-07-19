All apartments in Bartow County
66 Sharp Way
66 Sharp Way

66 Sharp Way · No Longer Available
Location

66 Sharp Way, Bartow County, GA 30120

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
You will love to call this place HOME! It's a 4 bedroom (split plan), 2.5 bathroom rental home in Cartersville, GA. The entry way leads you into a family room w/ceiling fan, where you have a full view of the spacious eat-in kitchen with pantry & island. Upgraded downstairs bathroom. At the top of the stairs you will find the large master bedroom complete with ceiling fan straight ahead (other 3 bedrooms on the other side of the home). Master bathroom has a soaking tub, separate shower with custom door & huge walk-in closet. This home also has a separate laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Sharp Way have any available units?
66 Sharp Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bartow County, GA.
What amenities does 66 Sharp Way have?
Some of 66 Sharp Way's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Sharp Way currently offering any rent specials?
66 Sharp Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Sharp Way pet-friendly?
No, 66 Sharp Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bartow County.
Does 66 Sharp Way offer parking?
Yes, 66 Sharp Way offers parking.
Does 66 Sharp Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 Sharp Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Sharp Way have a pool?
No, 66 Sharp Way does not have a pool.
Does 66 Sharp Way have accessible units?
No, 66 Sharp Way does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Sharp Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 66 Sharp Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 66 Sharp Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 66 Sharp Way does not have units with air conditioning.
