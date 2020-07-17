712 Gary St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Funky Flat on the Hill, Pet Friendly! - Quiet residential neighborhood on “The Hill”. Less than two miles from Augusta Medical District and Augusta University, 2.5 miles from Downtown Augusta, 3 miles from Augusta National, less than 10 miles from Fort Gordon. Traveling with pets? They are permitted on a case-by-case basis. Enquire today to learn more about bringing your fur-baby along with you on your next trip!



This home features a screened-in side porch as well as additional outdoor space in the back. Layout and amenities are family-friendly, the kitchen includes all new appliances, and natural light brightens the home throughout. Two bedrooms include queen beds, a third room includes a full bed, and an optional convertible sofa is located in the living room. Maximum occupancy: 6



Guests will enjoy full access to the entire home throughout the duration of their stay!



