Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

712 Gary St.

712 Gary Street · (706) 449-0789
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

712 Gary Street, Augusta, GA 30904
Summerville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 712 Gary St. · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1162 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Funky Flat on the Hill, Pet Friendly! - Quiet residential neighborhood on “The Hill”. Less than two miles from Augusta Medical District and Augusta University, 2.5 miles from Downtown Augusta, 3 miles from Augusta National, less than 10 miles from Fort Gordon. Traveling with pets? They are permitted on a case-by-case basis. Enquire today to learn more about bringing your fur-baby along with you on your next trip!

This home features a screened-in side porch as well as additional outdoor space in the back. Layout and amenities are family-friendly, the kitchen includes all new appliances, and natural light brightens the home throughout. Two bedrooms include queen beds, a third room includes a full bed, and an optional convertible sofa is located in the living room. Maximum occupancy: 6

Guests will enjoy full access to the entire home throughout the duration of their stay!

(RLNE5888885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Gary St. have any available units?
712 Gary St. has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
Is 712 Gary St. currently offering any rent specials?
712 Gary St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Gary St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 712 Gary St. is pet friendly.
Does 712 Gary St. offer parking?
No, 712 Gary St. does not offer parking.
Does 712 Gary St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 Gary St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Gary St. have a pool?
No, 712 Gary St. does not have a pool.
Does 712 Gary St. have accessible units?
No, 712 Gary St. does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Gary St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 Gary St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 712 Gary St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 Gary St. does not have units with air conditioning.
