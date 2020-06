Amenities

5075 Wheeler Lake Road - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Condo with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and approx. 1236 square feet. Living room/dining room combo with fireplace. Kitchen includes stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Washer/dryer connections. Fenced backyard with patio. Some small pets negotiable. School zones must be verified as they are subject to change. Pictures depict layout only, view for current colors/condition. All information contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Call Bridges Realty at 706-922-6390 to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE5515739)