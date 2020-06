Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

3679 Madrid Dr Available 06/22/20 A Lovely Lay Out - A LOVELY LAYOUT CAN BE FOUNDED IN THIS RANCH HOME CLOSE TO FORT GORDON, I-20 AND THE MALL! HUGE PRIVACY FENCED BACKYARD. THE HOME WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE TILL 06/15/2020. $875 A MONTH RENT $$1600 DEPOSIT. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 706-955-7158.



(RLNE5098085)