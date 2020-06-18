2963 Hillcreek Drive

Amenities
Home is in fantastic condition with hardwood floors through most of home, open floor plan, split bedroom plan, fireplace, double garage, large bedrooms, walk-in closet, large master bath, community POOL/ clubhouse, FENCED yard, large kitchen and much more. Quiet neighborhood within minutes of Fort Gordon, VA, Doctors Hospital, AU , shopping and much more! Right near the Columbia/Richmond County line. Interior JUST PAINTED. . Interior looks great..i just do not have interior pictures yet. Will upload once i have them. .