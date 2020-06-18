2963 Hillcreek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Home is in fantastic condition with hardwood floors through most of home, open floor plan, split bedroom plan, fireplace, double garage, large bedrooms, walk-in closet, large master bath, community POOL/ clubhouse, FENCED yard, large kitchen and much more. Quiet neighborhood within minutes of Fort Gordon, VA, Doctors Hospital, AU , shopping and much more! Right near the Columbia/Richmond County line. Interior JUST PAINTED. . Interior looks great..i just do not have interior pictures yet. Will upload once i have them. .