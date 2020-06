Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool

SHORT-TERM considered. FULLY FURNISHED w washer and dryer.. Tenant to vacate property week of Masters Tournament from Sunday until Monday. Tenant to receive partial month's rent as compensation. You are about 7 min from Augusta University/MCG/University Hospitals and very convenient to all colleges, shopping, restaurants and downtown, I-20 & Fort Gordon. Gated community w/ use of Neighborhood pool and gym. Owner pays for water and garbage. Absolutely NO Smoking or PETS.