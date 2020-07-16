All apartments in Augusta
Find more places like 2432 Wilkshire Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Augusta, GA
/
2432 Wilkshire Drive
Last updated July 8 2020 at 4:47 PM

2432 Wilkshire Drive

2432 Wilkshire Dr · (706) 609-5587
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Augusta
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2432 Wilkshire Dr, Augusta, GA 30904
Lakemont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

8 Bedrooms

Unit 8 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

8 Bed · 4 Bath · 2822 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully furnished and tastefully decorated 8 bed/4 bath house, located just five minutes from the Augusta National Golf Club. Rent includes ALL utilities, furnishings and lawn care. The house is very nicely decorated with modern finishes such as granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, a large stone fireplace, wall-mounted flat screen TVs, updated light fixtures, a screened back porch, etc. Renters must vacate during Masters week in exchange for 1/2 month's rent (November 2020 & April 2021). Sorry, no pets allowed. Available for immediate occupancy!

Upon application approval, a $150 non-refundable reservation fee must be paid in order to remove the home from the market and to hold it until your agreed-upon move-in date.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2432 Wilkshire Drive have any available units?
2432 Wilkshire Drive has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2432 Wilkshire Drive have?
Some of 2432 Wilkshire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2432 Wilkshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2432 Wilkshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2432 Wilkshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2432 Wilkshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2432 Wilkshire Drive offer parking?
No, 2432 Wilkshire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2432 Wilkshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2432 Wilkshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2432 Wilkshire Drive have a pool?
No, 2432 Wilkshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2432 Wilkshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 2432 Wilkshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2432 Wilkshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2432 Wilkshire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2432 Wilkshire Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gateway Crossing
601 Giddings Ct
Augusta, GA 30907
Terraces at Summerville
817 Hickman Rd
Augusta, GA 30904
Nine Two Six West
926 Stevens Creek Rd
Augusta, GA 30907
The Parc at Flowing Wells
1150 Interstate Pkwy
Augusta, GA 30909
Forest Hills Racquet Club
800 Cross Court Dr
Augusta, GA 30909
Pinewood at National Hills
1075 Bertram Rd
Augusta, GA 30909
River Creek
2525 Center West Pkwy
Augusta, GA 30909
The Lory of Perimeter
2900 Perimeter Pkwy
Augusta, GA 30909

Similar Pages

Augusta 1 BedroomsAugusta 2 Bedrooms
Augusta Apartments with BalconiesAugusta Apartments with Parking
Augusta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Aiken, SCMartinez, GALexington, SC
Evans, GAGreenwood, SC
Grovetown, GANorth Augusta, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

BelairNational HillsMontclair
West AugustaRichmond HillWestside
Lake AumondSummerville

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeAugusta University
University of South Carolina-Aiken
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity