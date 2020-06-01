All apartments in Augusta
2304 Willow Creek Court E

2304 Willow Creek Court East · (706) 922-6390
Location

2304 Willow Creek Court East, Augusta, GA 30909
West Augusta

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2304 Willow Creek Court E · Avail. Jul 10

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2163 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2304 Willow Creek Court E Available 07/10/20 2304 Willow Creek Court W - AVAILABLE July 10, 2020! This charming home is nestled in the woods just outside the Augusta National in Willow Creek. Fantastic house in a quaint and quiet neighborhood with fountain and lake. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home spanning 2163 square feet sits on a large lot. First floor has 10 foot ceilings, updated kitchen with all appliances included, breakfast nook, great room with fire place.Just minutes from downtown, shopping, great activities and dining at the beautiful Surrey Center. Masters Clause included in lease. All information contained herein deemed reliable but should be verified. Please call Bridges Realty for more information or to schedule a showing 706-922-6390 x 200.

(RLNE5738337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2304 Willow Creek Court E have any available units?
2304 Willow Creek Court E has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
Is 2304 Willow Creek Court E currently offering any rent specials?
2304 Willow Creek Court E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 Willow Creek Court E pet-friendly?
Yes, 2304 Willow Creek Court E is pet friendly.
Does 2304 Willow Creek Court E offer parking?
No, 2304 Willow Creek Court E does not offer parking.
Does 2304 Willow Creek Court E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2304 Willow Creek Court E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 Willow Creek Court E have a pool?
No, 2304 Willow Creek Court E does not have a pool.
Does 2304 Willow Creek Court E have accessible units?
No, 2304 Willow Creek Court E does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 Willow Creek Court E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2304 Willow Creek Court E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2304 Willow Creek Court E have units with air conditioning?
No, 2304 Willow Creek Court E does not have units with air conditioning.
