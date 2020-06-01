Amenities

2304 Willow Creek Court E Available 07/10/20 2304 Willow Creek Court W - AVAILABLE July 10, 2020! This charming home is nestled in the woods just outside the Augusta National in Willow Creek. Fantastic house in a quaint and quiet neighborhood with fountain and lake. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home spanning 2163 square feet sits on a large lot. First floor has 10 foot ceilings, updated kitchen with all appliances included, breakfast nook, great room with fire place.Just minutes from downtown, shopping, great activities and dining at the beautiful Surrey Center. Masters Clause included in lease. All information contained herein deemed reliable but should be verified. Please call Bridges Realty for more information or to schedule a showing 706-922-6390 x 200.



