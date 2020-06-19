All apartments in Augusta
Augusta, GA
2206 Grandwood Lane
2206 Grandwood Lane

2206 Grandwood Lane · (706) 945-7988
Location

2206 Grandwood Lane, Augusta, GA 30909
Barton Chapel

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2206 Grandwood Lane · Avail. now

$1,500

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2754 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Housing Near Ft. Gordon - Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath home situated on a large flat homesite. Home features hardwoods in the foyer, den, and dinning room. Granite countertops and oversized cabinets in the kitchen, not to mention Travertine floors in the kitchen and breakfast nook. Custom closet in the owner's suite, with a private sitting area off the owner suite. The laundry room has built in shelves, the works great for a front facing washer and dryer.

Tony Wright 706-824-0199

(RLNE3674557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2206 Grandwood Lane have any available units?
2206 Grandwood Lane has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
Is 2206 Grandwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2206 Grandwood Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2206 Grandwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2206 Grandwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Augusta.
Does 2206 Grandwood Lane offer parking?
No, 2206 Grandwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2206 Grandwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2206 Grandwood Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2206 Grandwood Lane have a pool?
No, 2206 Grandwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2206 Grandwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2206 Grandwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2206 Grandwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2206 Grandwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2206 Grandwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2206 Grandwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
