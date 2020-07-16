All apartments in Augusta
Find more places like 2117 Kennedy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Augusta, GA
/
2117 Kennedy Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:51 PM

2117 Kennedy Drive

2117 Kennedy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Augusta
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2117 Kennedy Drive, Augusta, GA 30904
Albion Acres

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in the Albion Acres subdivision. The home has a large great room, dining room, and kitchen (appliances include a refrigerator and an electric stove). 2117 Kennedy includes a wood burning fireplace as well as a partially fenced yard. Home is heated and cooled by two window units. It's just minutes away from stores and restaurants on Gordon Highway!

Pet Policy: Call office for pet approval.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2117 Kennedy Drive have any available units?
2117 Kennedy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Augusta, GA.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2117 Kennedy Drive have?
Some of 2117 Kennedy Drive's amenities include pet friendly, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2117 Kennedy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2117 Kennedy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 Kennedy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2117 Kennedy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2117 Kennedy Drive offer parking?
No, 2117 Kennedy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2117 Kennedy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2117 Kennedy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 Kennedy Drive have a pool?
No, 2117 Kennedy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2117 Kennedy Drive have accessible units?
No, 2117 Kennedy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 Kennedy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2117 Kennedy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Annaberg
2905 Arrowhead Dr
Augusta, GA 30909
Pinewood at National Hills
1075 Bertram Rd
Augusta, GA 30909
The Traditions At Augusta
3722 Walton Way Ext
Augusta, GA 30907
Grand Oaks at Crane Creek
680 Crane Creek Drive
Augusta, GA 30907
Sanctuary Apartments
5000 Sanctuary Dr
Augusta, GA 30909
River Creek
2525 Center West Pkwy
Augusta, GA 30909
Rocky Creek
950 Stevens Creek Rd
Augusta, GA 30907
The Lory of Perimeter
2900 Perimeter Pkwy
Augusta, GA 30909

Similar Pages

Augusta 1 BedroomsAugusta 2 Bedrooms
Augusta Apartments with BalconiesAugusta Apartments with Parking
Augusta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Aiken, SCMartinez, GALexington, SC
Evans, GAGreenwood, SC
Grovetown, GANorth Augusta, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

BelairNational HillsMontclair
West AugustaRichmond HillWestside
Lake AumondSummerville

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeAugusta University
University of South Carolina-Aiken