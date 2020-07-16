2117 Kennedy Drive

Amenities
This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in the Albion Acres subdivision. The home has a large great room, dining room, and kitchen (appliances include a refrigerator and an electric stove). 2117 Kennedy includes a wood burning fireplace as well as a partially fenced yard. Home is heated and cooled by two window units. It's just minutes away from stores and restaurants on Gordon Highway!
Pet Policy: Call office for pet approval.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.