2117 Kennedy Drive

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace range refrigerator

This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in the Albion Acres subdivision. The home has a large great room, dining room, and kitchen (appliances include a refrigerator and an electric stove). 2117 Kennedy includes a wood burning fireplace as well as a partially fenced yard. Home is heated and cooled by two window units. It's just minutes away from stores and restaurants on Gordon Highway!



Pet Policy: Call office for pet approval.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.