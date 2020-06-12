All apartments in Augusta
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:38 PM

205 Old Church Court

205 Old Church Court · (706) 830-6539
Location

205 Old Church Court, Augusta, GA 30907
Montclair

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1485 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
Available Aug 1 | 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths| No Carpet | Landscaping Included - Tucked in a cul-de-sac lot, this adorable brick ranch home is located in the sought after and convenient Montclair Subdivision. Entering the home, the foyer opens to a cozy family room. The kitchen features a breakfast bar, window sink, detailed tile back splash, wall oven, beautiful cabinetry, and a large breakfast area. The master bedroom is nicely sized with ample closet space and an updated bath. The very spacious laundry room has space for a frig/deep freezer. The back patio leads to a huge fenced back yard including a swing set and storage shed. All tile and wood floors. Easy commute to downtown hospitals, Plant Vogtle and Fort Gordon. Neighborhood amenities include pool, tennis, pickle ball and playground. One smaller dog with Owner approval. ** LANDSCAPING INCLUDED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Old Church Court have any available units?
205 Old Church Court has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 Old Church Court have?
Some of 205 Old Church Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Old Church Court currently offering any rent specials?
205 Old Church Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Old Church Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 Old Church Court is pet friendly.
Does 205 Old Church Court offer parking?
No, 205 Old Church Court does not offer parking.
Does 205 Old Church Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Old Church Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Old Church Court have a pool?
Yes, 205 Old Church Court has a pool.
Does 205 Old Church Court have accessible units?
No, 205 Old Church Court does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Old Church Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 Old Church Court has units with dishwashers.
