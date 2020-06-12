205 Old Church Court

Amenities

Available Aug 1 | 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths| No Carpet | Landscaping Included - Tucked in a cul-de-sac lot, this adorable brick ranch home is located in the sought after and convenient Montclair Subdivision. Entering the home, the foyer opens to a cozy family room. The kitchen features a breakfast bar, window sink, detailed tile back splash, wall oven, beautiful cabinetry, and a large breakfast area. The master bedroom is nicely sized with ample closet space and an updated bath. The very spacious laundry room has space for a frig/deep freezer. The back patio leads to a huge fenced back yard including a swing set and storage shed. All tile and wood floors. Easy commute to downtown hospitals, Plant Vogtle and Fort Gordon. Neighborhood amenities include pool, tennis, pickle ball and playground. One smaller dog with Owner approval. ** LANDSCAPING INCLUDED