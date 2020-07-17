All apartments in Augusta
1442 Heard Ave.
1442 Heard Ave.

1442 Heard Avenue · (706) 449-0879
Location

1442 Heard Avenue, Augusta, GA 30904
Pendelton King

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1442 Heard Ave. · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1023 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lowcountry Cottage, Long Term Stays Welcome! - Inspired by the southern charm and elegance of the Lowcountry, this newly renovated cottage is an excellent choice for corporate travel or a weekend getaway. It's just a short drive away from The Augusta National Golf Course (4 miles), Downtown Augusta/Medical District (2.5 miles), and The Augusta Regional Airport (7 miles), and you'll feel right at home!

This sweet bungalow offers three bedrooms, a full bathroom, formal dining, and a newly renovated kitchen. Guests are welcome to enjoy the brand-new outdoor deck for alfresco dining or enjoying the warm Southern evenings. Enjoy your stay in the Garden City! This home is located in Midtown Augusta, where you'll find unique shops and dining. Downtown Augusta, the Augusta Canal Trail, Pendleton King Park, and the Savannah River are all a short drive away.

Guests will enjoy access to the full home throughout the duration of their stay. Our homes are professionally cleaned between each guests' stays.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5889083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1442 Heard Ave. have any available units?
1442 Heard Ave. has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
Is 1442 Heard Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1442 Heard Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1442 Heard Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1442 Heard Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Augusta.
Does 1442 Heard Ave. offer parking?
No, 1442 Heard Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1442 Heard Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1442 Heard Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1442 Heard Ave. have a pool?
No, 1442 Heard Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1442 Heard Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1442 Heard Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1442 Heard Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1442 Heard Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1442 Heard Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1442 Heard Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
