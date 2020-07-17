1442 Heard Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Lowcountry Cottage, Long Term Stays Welcome! - Inspired by the southern charm and elegance of the Lowcountry, this newly renovated cottage is an excellent choice for corporate travel or a weekend getaway. It's just a short drive away from The Augusta National Golf Course (4 miles), Downtown Augusta/Medical District (2.5 miles), and The Augusta Regional Airport (7 miles), and you'll feel right at home!



This sweet bungalow offers three bedrooms, a full bathroom, formal dining, and a newly renovated kitchen. Guests are welcome to enjoy the brand-new outdoor deck for alfresco dining or enjoying the warm Southern evenings. Enjoy your stay in the Garden City! This home is located in Midtown Augusta, where you'll find unique shops and dining. Downtown Augusta, the Augusta Canal Trail, Pendleton King Park, and the Savannah River are all a short drive away.



Guests will enjoy access to the full home throughout the duration of their stay. Our homes are professionally cleaned between each guests' stays.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5889083)