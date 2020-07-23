All apartments in Augusta
1118 Broad Street
1118 Broad Street

1118 Broad Street
Location

1118 Broad Street, Augusta, GA 30901
Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 2608 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Looking for the perfect downtown loft? Look no more! This one bedroom, one bathroom FURNISHED loft has everything you need! Located in the heart of Downtown Augusta just above Edible Arrangements, this fully renovated beauty boasts details of cedar planks in the closet, frosted doors, large skylight, and reclaimed wood accents from pieces found in the downtown area. Home comes equipped with all stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, kitchen tableware, living and bedroom furniture, and TV. All you need are linens and towels! Also includes private gated driveway. Available for short-term rentals. All utilities included! This is one gem you don’t want to miss!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 Broad Street have any available units?
1118 Broad Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1118 Broad Street have?
Some of 1118 Broad Street's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 Broad Street currently offering any rent specials?
1118 Broad Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 Broad Street pet-friendly?
No, 1118 Broad Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Augusta.
Does 1118 Broad Street offer parking?
No, 1118 Broad Street does not offer parking.
Does 1118 Broad Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1118 Broad Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 Broad Street have a pool?
No, 1118 Broad Street does not have a pool.
Does 1118 Broad Street have accessible units?
No, 1118 Broad Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 Broad Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1118 Broad Street does not have units with dishwashers.
