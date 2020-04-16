All apartments in Athens
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

655 E Campus Rd Apt 30

655 East Campus Road · (833) 367-6963
Location

655 East Campus Road, Athens, GA 30605
Five Points

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 655 · Avail. now

$745

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 416 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Charming Studio/One Bath near downtown Athens.

This Studio, 1 bath unit features 416 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. the unit is also equipped with air-conditioner, WD hookups, and hardwood flooring.

The unit is close to the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Georgia Visitors Center, China 1, Butt Hutt BBQ, George's Lowcountry Table and many more.

Property Address: 655 E Campus Rd Apt 30, Athens, Clarke, Georgia 30605.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co
unitId: rsujnk5rojsks5fa

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5856575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 655 E Campus Rd Apt 30 have any available units?
655 E Campus Rd Apt 30 has a unit available for $745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Athens, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Athens Rent Report.
What amenities does 655 E Campus Rd Apt 30 have?
Some of 655 E Campus Rd Apt 30's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 655 E Campus Rd Apt 30 currently offering any rent specials?
655 E Campus Rd Apt 30 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 655 E Campus Rd Apt 30 pet-friendly?
No, 655 E Campus Rd Apt 30 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Athens.
Does 655 E Campus Rd Apt 30 offer parking?
No, 655 E Campus Rd Apt 30 does not offer parking.
Does 655 E Campus Rd Apt 30 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 655 E Campus Rd Apt 30 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 655 E Campus Rd Apt 30 have a pool?
No, 655 E Campus Rd Apt 30 does not have a pool.
Does 655 E Campus Rd Apt 30 have accessible units?
No, 655 E Campus Rd Apt 30 does not have accessible units.
Does 655 E Campus Rd Apt 30 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 655 E Campus Rd Apt 30 has units with dishwashers.
