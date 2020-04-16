Amenities

Charming Studio/One Bath near downtown Athens.



This Studio, 1 bath unit features 416 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. the unit is also equipped with air-conditioner, WD hookups, and hardwood flooring.



The unit is close to the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Georgia Visitors Center, China 1, Butt Hutt BBQ, George's Lowcountry Table and many more.



Property Address: 655 E Campus Rd Apt 30, Athens, Clarke, Georgia 30605.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

No pets allowed

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



