New construction 4 bedroom available June 1st! - This newly constructed home finished in the Spring of 2020 offers the walkability to campus with some great finishes as well! This property is 4 bed 3.5 bath home located North Athens a short walk to downtown and UGA's campus. It has a ring doorbell and ring alarm system already wired in. It also features granite counter tops as well as hardwood flooring throughout the home!
For more information please call our agent at (706) 510-8799
(RLNE5788340)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 483 Fourth Street have any available units?
483 Fourth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Athens, GA.
How much is rent in Athens, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Athens Rent Report.
What amenities does 483 Fourth Street have?
Some of 483 Fourth Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 483 Fourth Street currently offering any rent specials?
483 Fourth Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 483 Fourth Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 483 Fourth Street is pet friendly.
Does 483 Fourth Street offer parking?
No, 483 Fourth Street does not offer parking.
Does 483 Fourth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 483 Fourth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 483 Fourth Street have a pool?
No, 483 Fourth Street does not have a pool.
Does 483 Fourth Street have accessible units?
No, 483 Fourth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 483 Fourth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 483 Fourth Street does not have units with dishwashers.