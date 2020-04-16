483 Fourth Street

Amenities

New construction 4 bedroom available June 1st! - This newly constructed home finished in the Spring of 2020 offers the walkability to campus with some great finishes as well! This property is 4 bed 3.5 bath home located North Athens a short walk to downtown and UGA's campus. It has a ring doorbell and ring alarm system already wired in. It also features granite counter tops as well as hardwood flooring throughout the home!



For more information please call our agent at (706) 510-8799



(RLNE5788340)