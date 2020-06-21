All apartments in Athens
2505 W Broad St 924
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2505 W Broad St 924

2505 West Broad Street · (678) 386-8370
Location

2505 West Broad Street, Athens, GA 30606
Beechwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 924 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious, Affordable, Convenient Condo Living - Property Id: 285566

Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath end-unit in a condominium community on the bus line. This is a great roommate plan offering plenty of space, private bedrooms, an open living area and a spacious rear deck. Also perfect for a growing family. This unit boasts hard surface flooring, a washer/dryer unit and will be move-in ready 5/22. Call now to set up a time to view.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285566
Property Id 285566

(RLNE5798101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 W Broad St 924 have any available units?
2505 W Broad St 924 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Athens, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Athens Rent Report.
What amenities does 2505 W Broad St 924 have?
Some of 2505 W Broad St 924's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2505 W Broad St 924 currently offering any rent specials?
2505 W Broad St 924 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 W Broad St 924 pet-friendly?
No, 2505 W Broad St 924 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Athens.
Does 2505 W Broad St 924 offer parking?
No, 2505 W Broad St 924 does not offer parking.
Does 2505 W Broad St 924 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2505 W Broad St 924 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 W Broad St 924 have a pool?
No, 2505 W Broad St 924 does not have a pool.
Does 2505 W Broad St 924 have accessible units?
No, 2505 W Broad St 924 does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 W Broad St 924 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2505 W Broad St 924 has units with dishwashers.
