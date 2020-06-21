2505 W Broad St 924

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Spacious, Affordable, Convenient Condo Living - Property Id: 285566



Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath end-unit in a condominium community on the bus line. This is a great roommate plan offering plenty of space, private bedrooms, an open living area and a spacious rear deck. Also perfect for a growing family. This unit boasts hard surface flooring, a washer/dryer unit and will be move-in ready 5/22. Call now to set up a time to view.

