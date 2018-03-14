All apartments in Athens
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

180 McDuffie Drive

180 Mcduffie Drive · (706) 395-5053
Location

180 Mcduffie Drive, Athens, GA 30605
Green - Crestwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 180 McDuffie Drive · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2686 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautifully Updated Home in Crestwood Estates - Available for immediate move in! This beautifully updated single family ranch style home sits on a quiet lot in the Crestwood Estates neighborhood. This very well kept home has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, with new flooring, paint, light fixtures and stainless steel kitchen appliances! The master suite sits on one side of the home with vaulted ceilings and floor to ceiling windows. The master bathroom is a true oasis - with a separate soaking tub, shower, double vanities and walk in closet. The other three bedrooms and bathrooms are on the opposite side of the home with lots of common living space in between. Additional rooms would make for a great formal dining room, play room or home office. There is a spacious back deck that overlooks a large fenced in yard. This home is dog friendly and includes a washer, dryer, pest control and lawn maintenance.

Virtual Tour: https://mls.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1848788?accessKey=5ea6

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5846827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 McDuffie Drive have any available units?
180 McDuffie Drive has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Athens, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Athens Rent Report.
What amenities does 180 McDuffie Drive have?
Some of 180 McDuffie Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 McDuffie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
180 McDuffie Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 McDuffie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 180 McDuffie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 180 McDuffie Drive offer parking?
No, 180 McDuffie Drive does not offer parking.
Does 180 McDuffie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 180 McDuffie Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 McDuffie Drive have a pool?
No, 180 McDuffie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 180 McDuffie Drive have accessible units?
No, 180 McDuffie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 180 McDuffie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 180 McDuffie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
