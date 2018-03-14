180 McDuffie Drive

Amenities

Beautifully Updated Home in Crestwood Estates - Available for immediate move in! This beautifully updated single family ranch style home sits on a quiet lot in the Crestwood Estates neighborhood. This very well kept home has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, with new flooring, paint, light fixtures and stainless steel kitchen appliances! The master suite sits on one side of the home with vaulted ceilings and floor to ceiling windows. The master bathroom is a true oasis - with a separate soaking tub, shower, double vanities and walk in closet. The other three bedrooms and bathrooms are on the opposite side of the home with lots of common living space in between. Additional rooms would make for a great formal dining room, play room or home office. There is a spacious back deck that overlooks a large fenced in yard. This home is dog friendly and includes a washer, dryer, pest control and lawn maintenance.



Virtual Tour: https://mls.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1848788?accessKey=5ea6



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5846827)