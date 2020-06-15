All apartments in Athens
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1675 S. Milledge Ave

1675 South Milledge Avenue · (706) 395-5053
Location

1675 South Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA 30605
Five Points

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1675 S. Milledge Ave · Avail. Aug 1

$3,100

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2382 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1675 S. Milledge Ave Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Five Points Home - Available August - This gorgeous 5 bedroom 4 bath home in the heart of Five Points is a gem! With great natural light and large rooms, this home is perfect for hosting friends. When you walk into the front door, you are greeted with a gorgeous fireplace and an open floor plan with a living room that nicely flows into the dining room. The home has hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and a cute fenced in yard There is also an additional room that would make a great office or extra room.

Virtual Tour: https://mls.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1497664?accessKey=5c6c

Available August 1, 2020.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1675 S. Milledge Ave have any available units?
1675 S. Milledge Ave has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Athens, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Athens Rent Report.
Is 1675 S. Milledge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1675 S. Milledge Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1675 S. Milledge Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1675 S. Milledge Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Athens.
Does 1675 S. Milledge Ave offer parking?
No, 1675 S. Milledge Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1675 S. Milledge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1675 S. Milledge Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1675 S. Milledge Ave have a pool?
No, 1675 S. Milledge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1675 S. Milledge Ave have accessible units?
No, 1675 S. Milledge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1675 S. Milledge Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1675 S. Milledge Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1675 S. Milledge Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1675 S. Milledge Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
