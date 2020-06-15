Amenities

1675 S. Milledge Ave Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Five Points Home - Available August - This gorgeous 5 bedroom 4 bath home in the heart of Five Points is a gem! With great natural light and large rooms, this home is perfect for hosting friends. When you walk into the front door, you are greeted with a gorgeous fireplace and an open floor plan with a living room that nicely flows into the dining room. The home has hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and a cute fenced in yard There is also an additional room that would make a great office or extra room.



Virtual Tour: https://mls.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1497664?accessKey=5c6c



Visit www.IronHorsePropertyManagement.com to schedule a showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4790842)