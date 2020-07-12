/
/
/
oak bend
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
85 Apartments for rent in Oak Bend, Athens, GA
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
39 Units Available
The Columns at Timothy Woods
2035 Timothy Rd, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1376 sqft
Luxurious community offering 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and tennis court. Units include washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and patio or balcony. Located close to Business Highway 78, so convenient for commuters.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
4 Units Available
Serene at Riverwood
130 Cole Manor Dr, Athens, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
931 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
1 of 8
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
125 Idlewilde Drive
125 Idlewilde Drive, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1546 sqft
125 Idlewilde Drive Available 07/22/20 AVAILABLE NOW! CRAFTSMAN STYLE HOME IN DESIRED NEIGHBORHOOD! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
125 Wood Lake Drive, Unit 208
125 Wood Lake Drive, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1680 sqft
125 Wood Lake Drive, Unit 208 Available 04/15/20 Immaculate Condo in The Flats of Woodlake! - Available April - 3 bedroom, 2 bath with hardwood floors in living areas.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Bend
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
24 Units Available
Arbor Ridge
150 Chateau Ter, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$889
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,142
1200 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in Athens, GA for rent. Minutes to UGA Campus and Athens Transit Bus Stop.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Legacy Mill
125 Jennings Mill Pkwy, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1350 sqft
Cozy apartment homes in the heart of Athens. Homes feature Euro-style kitchens, built-in computer desks and detached garages. Enjoy a pool, 24-hour gym and tennis court on site. Near State Route 10.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
6 Units Available
High Ridge
700 Mitchell Bridge Rd, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,141
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,253
1338 sqft
Welcome home to High Ridge Apartments in the Westside neighborhood of Athens, GA! Our convenient location near Athens Perimeter 10, Hwy 78 and Hwy 129 puts you within minutes of a wide variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options that can
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 01:11pm
1 Unit Available
115 SHERWOOD COURT
115 Sherwood Court, Athens, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
3000 sqft
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 5; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 3000; Parking: 1 Car Carport; Monthly rent: $2100.00; IMRID13633
Results within 5 miles of Oak Bend
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
58 Units Available
The Cottages at Ridge Pointe
940 Creek Ridge Lane, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1353 sqft
From college sports to music and food, Athens is known for innovation and excellence. The Cottages at Ridge Pointe follows this tradition as a first-of-its-kind deluxe apartment community in west Athens.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
59 Units Available
One Hundred Prince
100 Price Avenue, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1252 sqft
Live in a space uniquely your own. 100 Prince offers a wide selection of layouts for the one or two-bedroom flats and townhomes. Each option comes with a distinct variety of features to consider.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
118 Hunters Run Road
118 Hunter Run Road, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1053 sqft
PRE-LEASING FOR AUGUST 2020! - 2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex located on South Milledge Avenue right next to the UGA soccer fields. House features spacious bedrooms, a large back deck, and lots of green space.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
430 Logmont Trace
430 Logmont Trce, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1332 sqft
430 Logmont Trace Available 08/04/20 2 BR Townhouse on Atl Hwy - Located off of Atlanta Hwy in a quiet neighborhood by the Georgia Square Mall. This 2 BR/ 2,5 BA brick townhome is located in the Allen's Landing neighborhood. Single Family.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
450 Highland Ave.
450 Highland Avenue, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2132 sqft
450 Highland Ave - AVAILABLE NOW! - Great 3/2.5 located in 5 Points. No pets. SINGLE FAMILY ZONED No Pets Allowed (RLNE4650330)
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
120 Hope Avenue
120 Hope Avenue, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1468 sqft
120 Hope Avenue in 5 Points! - Available NOW - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in 5 Points. Spacious floorpan. Well lit. Private bedroom and bathroom upstairs. Off-street parking. Available NOW. ***SINGLE-FAMILY ZONED.*** (RLNE3937458)
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
595 Macon Hwy #38
595 Macon Highway, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1609 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
595 Macon Hwy #38 Available 08/03/20 595 W Macon Highway #38 - PRE-LEASE AUGUST 2020 - Spacious unit, vaulted wood ceilings with fireplace in living room. Convenient to the community pool. Easy access to campus and the by-pass.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
131 East Broad Street #204
131 East Broad Street, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
887 sqft
131 East Broad Street #204 Available 08/04/20 University Tower 2 BR - University Tower features 1-3 bedroom apartments located in the heart of Downtown Athens. Walk to UGA Campus! (RLNE2681715)
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
239 N FINLEY
239 North Finley Street, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
960 sqft
239 N FINLEY Available 08/07/20 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOUSE NEXT TO DOWNTOWN ATHENS **Available August** - 3 BEDROOM HOUSE MINUTES FROM UGA, RESTAURANTS AND DOWNTOWN ATHENS. PRIVATE DRIVEWAY WITH PARKING AND LARGE BACKYARD. (RLNE2419444)
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
144 ALICE WALKER Drive
144 Alice Walker Drive, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1209 sqft
GREAT ATHENS LOCATION. ELEGANT TOWNHOME OFFERS FAMILY ROOM, KITCHEN INCLUDES DISHWASHER, RANGE, MICROWAVE, REFRIGERATOR. LAUNDRY CLOSET UPSTAIRS HAS WASHER & DRYER. TWO GUEST BEDROOMS AND TWO PRIVATE BATHS. PARKING PAID IN BACK FOR TWO CARS.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
200 Glencrest Drive
200 Glencrest Drive, Athens, GA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1660 sqft
200 Glencrest - Available NOW - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Westside home. Screened-in back porch and fenced backyard. Washer/dryer included.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Magnolia Terrace
108 Magnolia Terrace, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$800
985 sqft
108 Magnolia Terrace - 108 Magnolia Plantation Court Available 07/20/20 - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1010 Etowah Court
1010 Etowah Court, Oconee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1511 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom | Remodeled Ranch - Move into the beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch home in Indian Hills. Nice level front yard with covered front porch. Enjoy the outdoors even more with an equally nice backyard with shade and patio area.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
231 Holmes Dr.
231 Holmes Avenue, Athens, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
3364 sqft
231 Holmes Dr.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2550 Hodges Mill Road
2550 Hodges Mill Road, Oconee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1358 sqft
2550 Hodges Mill Road Available 08/07/20 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM | AVAILABLE EARLY AUGUST | NO PETS - Nice 3/2 with 2 car garage in Brookwood Estates. Oconee School district. Private backyard with rear deck. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5885331)
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
270 China St 1
270 China St, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
2BR FULLY FURNISHED Apartment InTown Athens - Property Id: 270556 LOOKING FOR SOMETHING IN DOWNTOWN ATHENS? Seeking a tenant with a good rental history and has a reliable income to reside in Athens at this FULLY FURNISHED, TOTALLY RENOVATED
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Athens, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GAGainesville, GANorcross, GATucker, GAConyers, GASuwanee, GA
Cumming, GABuford, GALilburn, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GALoganville, GAOakwood, GAFlowery Branch, GA