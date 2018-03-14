All apartments in Athens
1462 East Broad Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1462 East Broad Street

1462 East Broad · (706) 549-7417
Location

1462 East Broad, Athens, GA 30601
Chicopee - Dudley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1462 East Broad Street · Avail. Aug 6

$1,935

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1748 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1462 East Broad Street Available 08/06/20 AMAZING 3 BEDROOM WITH UPGRADED FINISHES! - PRE-LEASING FOR FALL 2020!

3 bedroom, 3 bathroom house conveniently located close to downtown and the UGA campus!

The house features large bedrooms with private bathrooms, wood and tile flooring, an updated kitchen with butcher block countertops, and a tiled walk-in shower. It also has a front porch and balcony!

All major appliances are included: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, and washer & dryer.

Call 706-510-8799 for more information and to schedule a tour!

(RLNE5219714)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1462 East Broad Street have any available units?
1462 East Broad Street has a unit available for $1,935 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Athens, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Athens Rent Report.
What amenities does 1462 East Broad Street have?
Some of 1462 East Broad Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1462 East Broad Street currently offering any rent specials?
1462 East Broad Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1462 East Broad Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1462 East Broad Street is pet friendly.
Does 1462 East Broad Street offer parking?
No, 1462 East Broad Street does not offer parking.
Does 1462 East Broad Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1462 East Broad Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1462 East Broad Street have a pool?
No, 1462 East Broad Street does not have a pool.
Does 1462 East Broad Street have accessible units?
No, 1462 East Broad Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1462 East Broad Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1462 East Broad Street has units with dishwashers.
