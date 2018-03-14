Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated microwave

1462 East Broad Street Available 08/06/20 AMAZING 3 BEDROOM WITH UPGRADED FINISHES! - PRE-LEASING FOR FALL 2020!



3 bedroom, 3 bathroom house conveniently located close to downtown and the UGA campus!



The house features large bedrooms with private bathrooms, wood and tile flooring, an updated kitchen with butcher block countertops, and a tiled walk-in shower. It also has a front porch and balcony!



All major appliances are included: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, and washer & dryer.



Call 706-510-8799 for more information and to schedule a tour!



(RLNE5219714)