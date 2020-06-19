Amenities

137 Berlin Street Unit 115 Available 08/09/20 WAIVED SECURITY DEPOSIT! LIMITED TIME! - Be the FIRST group to live in this brand new townhome that is walking distance to downtown.



The View on North is a luxury community, located less than 1/2 mile to Downtown Athens! There are 19 southern style homes and 3 elegant floor plan options to choose from.



Each new home is beautifully designed with open concept living and modern features. The homes feature hardwood flooring throughout the main living, white granite counter tops, custom white cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Each bedroom will have a private bath and all floor plans offer a half bath for guests.



Please CALL or TEXT us today at 706-510-8799 to find out more about this amazing community coming to North Athens. The View on North is the place to be!



View our virtual tour by simply copy and pasting the following link into your browser!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8AcfFddeZvI



*Please Note: Images are an artist's conceptions, and not guarantee of final specifications*



(RLNE5780042)