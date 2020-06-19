All apartments in Athens
137 Berlin Street Unit 115

137 Berlin Street · (706) 549-7417
Location

137 Berlin Street, Athens, GA 30601
North Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 137 Berlin Street Unit 115 · Avail. Aug 9

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
137 Berlin Street Unit 115 Available 08/09/20 WAIVED SECURITY DEPOSIT! LIMITED TIME! - Be the FIRST group to live in this brand new townhome that is walking distance to downtown.

The View on North is a luxury community, located less than 1/2 mile to Downtown Athens! There are 19 southern style homes and 3 elegant floor plan options to choose from.

Each new home is beautifully designed with open concept living and modern features. The homes feature hardwood flooring throughout the main living, white granite counter tops, custom white cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Each bedroom will have a private bath and all floor plans offer a half bath for guests.

Please CALL or TEXT us today at 706-510-8799 to find out more about this amazing community coming to North Athens. The View on North is the place to be!

View our virtual tour by simply copy and pasting the following link into your browser!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8AcfFddeZvI

*Please Note: Images are an artist's conceptions, and not guarantee of final specifications*

(RLNE5780042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Berlin Street Unit 115 have any available units?
137 Berlin Street Unit 115 has a unit available for $2,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Athens, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Athens Rent Report.
What amenities does 137 Berlin Street Unit 115 have?
Some of 137 Berlin Street Unit 115's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 Berlin Street Unit 115 currently offering any rent specials?
137 Berlin Street Unit 115 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Berlin Street Unit 115 pet-friendly?
Yes, 137 Berlin Street Unit 115 is pet friendly.
Does 137 Berlin Street Unit 115 offer parking?
Yes, 137 Berlin Street Unit 115 does offer parking.
Does 137 Berlin Street Unit 115 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 Berlin Street Unit 115 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Berlin Street Unit 115 have a pool?
No, 137 Berlin Street Unit 115 does not have a pool.
Does 137 Berlin Street Unit 115 have accessible units?
No, 137 Berlin Street Unit 115 does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Berlin Street Unit 115 have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 Berlin Street Unit 115 does not have units with dishwashers.
