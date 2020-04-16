All apartments in Athens
Find more places like 102 Wakefield Trce.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Athens, GA
/
102 Wakefield Trce
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:54 AM

102 Wakefield Trce

102 Wakefield Trace · (706) 227-1326
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Athens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

102 Wakefield Trace, Athens, GA 30605

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 6

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Adorable 3BR, 2BA one-level cottage in desirable East Athens neighborhood, Villas at Snapfinger. This home is a standout! Updates within the past 3 yrs include exterior & interior paint, Wilsonart kitchen countertops, Pella full-view storm door, custom cellular shades in kitchen & LR, faux wood plantation blinds in all BRs, upgraded garbage disposal & kitchen faucet, stove vent hood, extra attic insulation, and chimney cap. Windows, flooring, hall BA vanity, and most of the exterior siding (to Hardiplank) have all been replaced within the past 9 yrs. Vaulted ceilings, a spacious master suite, and an open kitchen make this home feel larger than you might expect. Best backyard in the neighborhood if you are looking for a level, privacy-fenced area with a nice balance of sun & shade. Rear patio is perfect for grilling or just relaxing. Roses, gardenias, and cannas bloom seasonally beside the front porch. Corner lot provides a nice buffer, as well as an extra parking pad. Super convenient to UGA Veterinary Medical Center, east side shopping, schools, parks, coffee shops, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Wakefield Trce have any available units?
102 Wakefield Trce has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Athens, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Athens Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 Wakefield Trce have?
Some of 102 Wakefield Trce's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Wakefield Trce currently offering any rent specials?
102 Wakefield Trce isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Wakefield Trce pet-friendly?
No, 102 Wakefield Trce is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Athens.
Does 102 Wakefield Trce offer parking?
Yes, 102 Wakefield Trce does offer parking.
Does 102 Wakefield Trce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Wakefield Trce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Wakefield Trce have a pool?
No, 102 Wakefield Trce does not have a pool.
Does 102 Wakefield Trce have accessible units?
No, 102 Wakefield Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Wakefield Trce have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 Wakefield Trce has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 102 Wakefield Trce?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Serene at Riverwood
130 Cole Manor Dr
Athens, GA 30606
Arbor Ridge
150 Chateau Ter
Athens, GA 30606
Serene at Northside
205 Old Hull Rd
Athens, GA 30601
Cambridge
360 Piccadilly Sq
Athens, GA 30605
The Cottages at Ridge Pointe
940 Creek Ridge Lane
Athens, GA 30606
One Hundred Prince
100 Price Avenue
Athens, GA 30601
Georgia Green
700 Fourth St
Athens, GA 30601
High Ridge
700 Mitchell Bridge Rd
Athens, GA 30606

Similar Pages

Athens 1 BedroomsAthens 2 Bedrooms
Athens Apartments with ParkingAthens Dog Friendly Apartments
Athens Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GANorcross, GATucker, GAConyers, GASuwanee, GAMilton, GA
Anderson, SCDoraville, GACumming, GAScottdale, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AvenueCedar Creek
Oak Bend
Normaltown

Apartments Near Colleges

University of GeorgiaAthens Technical College
Georgia Gwinnett College
Brenau University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity