102 Wakefield Trce

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Adorable 3BR, 2BA one-level cottage in desirable East Athens neighborhood, Villas at Snapfinger. This home is a standout! Updates within the past 3 yrs include exterior & interior paint, Wilsonart kitchen countertops, Pella full-view storm door, custom cellular shades in kitchen & LR, faux wood plantation blinds in all BRs, upgraded garbage disposal & kitchen faucet, stove vent hood, extra attic insulation, and chimney cap. Windows, flooring, hall BA vanity, and most of the exterior siding (to Hardiplank) have all been replaced within the past 9 yrs. Vaulted ceilings, a spacious master suite, and an open kitchen make this home feel larger than you might expect. Best backyard in the neighborhood if you are looking for a level, privacy-fenced area with a nice balance of sun & shade. Rear patio is perfect for grilling or just relaxing. Roses, gardenias, and cannas bloom seasonally beside the front porch. Corner lot provides a nice buffer, as well as an extra parking pad. Super convenient to UGA Veterinary Medical Center, east side shopping, schools, parks, coffee shops, and restaurants.