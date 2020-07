Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill tennis court accessible parking on-site laundry cc payments hot tub online portal package receiving trash valet

***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***



Live it. Love it. at Champions Green! If youre looking for an apartment in Alpharetta conveniently located near 400, look no further than Champions Green! Our one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments offer stainless steel appliances, oversized closets, sunrooms and more. Community members enjoy taking a dip in the pool, letting their pup off the leash in our Bark Park, and playing a match on our tennis courts. Living at Champions Green also gives you easy access to parks, golf courses, shopping, dining and all that Alpharetta has to offer. Schedule a Tour or stop by to see for yourself what all the fuss is about. You will experience a move-in so exceptional, we guarantee it Live it. Love it. Guarantee. We are proud to be recognized as Top Rated by Apartment Ratings, an award for which only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7.