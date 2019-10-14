9034 Woodland Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Amazing luxurious 4 level town home conveniently located directly across the street & within walking distance from the desirable AVALON Development. Best value in this highly sought-after location for upscale dining & shopping, minutes from downtown Alpharetta & 400. Spacious gourmet entertainer's kitchen with granite counter tops, tile back splash & stainless Steel appliances. Hardwood floors . Custom closets in master bedroom. 2 private decks overlook wooded backyard. Gated community with swimming pool. Lots of storage space. Upgraded light fixtures.