All apartments in Alpharetta
Find more places like 9034 Woodland Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
9034 Woodland Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9034 Woodland Trail

9034 Woodland Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alpharetta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9034 Woodland Trail, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Amazing luxurious 4 level town home conveniently located directly across the street & within walking distance from the desirable AVALON Development. Best value in this highly sought-after location for upscale dining & shopping, minutes from downtown Alpharetta & 400. Spacious gourmet entertainer's kitchen with granite counter tops, tile back splash & stainless Steel appliances. Hardwood floors . Custom closets in master bedroom. 2 private decks overlook wooded backyard. Gated community with swimming pool. Lots of storage space. Upgraded light fixtures.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9034 Woodland Trail have any available units?
9034 Woodland Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
How much is rent in Alpharetta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alpharetta Rent Report.
What amenities does 9034 Woodland Trail have?
Some of 9034 Woodland Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9034 Woodland Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9034 Woodland Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9034 Woodland Trail pet-friendly?
No, 9034 Woodland Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 9034 Woodland Trail offer parking?
No, 9034 Woodland Trail does not offer parking.
Does 9034 Woodland Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9034 Woodland Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9034 Woodland Trail have a pool?
Yes, 9034 Woodland Trail has a pool.
Does 9034 Woodland Trail have accessible units?
No, 9034 Woodland Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9034 Woodland Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9034 Woodland Trail has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windward Place
3080 Market Pl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
The Pointe at Preston Ridge Apartment Homes
950 Executive Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30005
IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield
1800 Deerfield Pt
Alpharetta, GA 30004
Avery at Northwinds
32000 Gardner Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Champions Green
1001 Champions Green Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Ascent at Windward
18000 Masters Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Alpharetta 1 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 Bedrooms
Alpharetta Apartments with ParkingAlpharetta Dog Friendly Apartments
Alpharetta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College