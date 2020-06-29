721 Wedgewood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Location, Location, Location close to Downtown Alpharetta & Avalon. Best North Fulton School District. The owner is offering the main level of this home for rent to a special tenant. Three spacious bedrooms and two baths, lovely eat in kitchen and living area. Large yard in front and back. (Owner will maintain the basement area as an office for their business, Owner will not live in the basement). Owner will provide all lawn service & landscaping. The home is very spacious, newly painted and ready to move in.