Alpharetta, GA
721 Wedgewood Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:15 PM

721 Wedgewood Drive

721 Wedgewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

721 Wedgewood Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Location, Location, Location close to Downtown Alpharetta & Avalon. Best North Fulton School District. The owner is offering the main level of this home for rent to a special tenant. Three spacious bedrooms and two baths, lovely eat in kitchen and living area. Large yard in front and back. (Owner will maintain the basement area as an office for their business, Owner will not live in the basement). Owner will provide all lawn service & landscaping. The home is very spacious, newly painted and ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 Wedgewood Drive have any available units?
721 Wedgewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 721 Wedgewood Drive have?
Some of 721 Wedgewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 Wedgewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
721 Wedgewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 Wedgewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 721 Wedgewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 721 Wedgewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 721 Wedgewood Drive offers parking.
Does 721 Wedgewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 Wedgewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 Wedgewood Drive have a pool?
No, 721 Wedgewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 721 Wedgewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 721 Wedgewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 721 Wedgewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 721 Wedgewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 721 Wedgewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 721 Wedgewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
