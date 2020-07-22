All apartments in Alpharetta
705 Fieldcrest Park Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:08 PM

705 Fieldcrest Park Lane

705 Fieldcrest Park Ln · No Longer Available
Location

705 Fieldcrest Park Ln, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
Brand new 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths with fantastic open layout house! Gourmet kitchen with beautiful white cabinets opens to family and dining & views of the private, fenced backyard! Gleaming wood floors, stunning master with huge bathroom. Gated neighborhood with central park access, walking trails, clubhouse, pool, tennis, playgrounds & HOA maintained lawn and trash services! Top-Notch Forsyth Schools. Enjoying a fantastic Alpharetta living! Great shopping & restaurants just minutes away, 2.5 miles to GA 400. This home will not disappoint! For more information call Olga with Renters Warehouse at 7709064171

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Fieldcrest Park Lane have any available units?
705 Fieldcrest Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 705 Fieldcrest Park Lane have?
Some of 705 Fieldcrest Park Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Fieldcrest Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
705 Fieldcrest Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Fieldcrest Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 705 Fieldcrest Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 705 Fieldcrest Park Lane offer parking?
No, 705 Fieldcrest Park Lane does not offer parking.
Does 705 Fieldcrest Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Fieldcrest Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Fieldcrest Park Lane have a pool?
Yes, 705 Fieldcrest Park Lane has a pool.
Does 705 Fieldcrest Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 705 Fieldcrest Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Fieldcrest Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 Fieldcrest Park Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 705 Fieldcrest Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 Fieldcrest Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
