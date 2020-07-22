705 Fieldcrest Park Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors pool playground tennis court clubhouse fireplace

Brand new 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths with fantastic open layout house! Gourmet kitchen with beautiful white cabinets opens to family and dining & views of the private, fenced backyard! Gleaming wood floors, stunning master with huge bathroom. Gated neighborhood with central park access, walking trails, clubhouse, pool, tennis, playgrounds & HOA maintained lawn and trash services! Top-Notch Forsyth Schools. Enjoying a fantastic Alpharetta living! Great shopping & restaurants just minutes away, 2.5 miles to GA 400. This home will not disappoint! For more information call Olga with Renters Warehouse at 7709064171