65 Fieldstone Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Amazing Rental with 3 sided Brick Home in the Sought out Windward Subdivision! Great location! Close to Shopping, Restaurants and newly established Avalon! Easy access to 400! 2-Story family room! Open Kitchen w/hardwoods, Rich Cabinets, Granite Counters and Black Appliances. Separate Living & Dining area. Master on Main level! Three spacious bedrooms upstairs with upgraded bathroom! Large backyard with upgraded patio & fenced back yard for private relaxation! Community with plenty of perks! Swim/Tennis. Great schools! Make this your new home today!