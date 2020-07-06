All apartments in Alpharetta
Find more places like 520 Jon Scott Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
520 Jon Scott Drive
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:02 AM

520 Jon Scott Drive

520 Jon Scott Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alpharetta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

520 Jon Scott Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Like new Alpharetta ranch. Kitchen with stone countertops and stainless steel appliances. Patio and fenced in back yard.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Jon Scott Drive have any available units?
520 Jon Scott Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
Is 520 Jon Scott Drive currently offering any rent specials?
520 Jon Scott Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Jon Scott Drive pet-friendly?
No, 520 Jon Scott Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 520 Jon Scott Drive offer parking?
No, 520 Jon Scott Drive does not offer parking.
Does 520 Jon Scott Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Jon Scott Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Jon Scott Drive have a pool?
No, 520 Jon Scott Drive does not have a pool.
Does 520 Jon Scott Drive have accessible units?
No, 520 Jon Scott Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Jon Scott Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 Jon Scott Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 520 Jon Scott Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 Jon Scott Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lakes at Windward
905 Lake Union Hill Way
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments
5000 Webb Bridge Ct
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Avery at Northwinds
32000 Gardner Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Champions Green
1001 Champions Green Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Cortland Lex
1000 Lexington Farms Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Camden Deerfield
13200 Summit Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30004
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Alpharetta 1 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 Bedrooms
Alpharetta Apartments with ParkingAlpharetta Dog Friendly Apartments
Alpharetta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College