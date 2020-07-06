Like new Alpharetta ranch. Kitchen with stone countertops and stainless steel appliances. Patio and fenced in back yard. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 520 Jon Scott Drive have any available units?
520 Jon Scott Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
Is 520 Jon Scott Drive currently offering any rent specials?
520 Jon Scott Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.