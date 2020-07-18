All apartments in Alpharetta
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

510 Inlet Woods Ct

510 Inlet Woods Court · (678) 520-5447
Location

510 Inlet Woods Court, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 4 baths, $3650 · Avail. now

$3,650

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
5bd 4 bath partial lake view W finished basement - Property Id: 312402

This charming home features a private, fenced in backyard and an upgraded kitchen with brand new appliances, open floor plan, soaring ceilings, office or sitting room, separate dining room and a finished terrace level complete with media/rec room, bar, full bedroom and bath. This home is located in a highly sought out neighborhood. Neutral paint throughout. Beautiful plantation shutters on most windows on main floor. There is also a partial view of Lake Windward during part of the year.

5 bed 4 bath home. 1 bedroom and full bath on main. 3 bedroom and 2 full baths upstairs (1 with jack n Jill bath). 1 bedroom and full renovated bath in basement.

And you can't beat the location! Close to the Windward pool, tennis courts, lake, marina, sports park, Creek View Elementary School and GA 400. The cul-de-sac and the road behind (Clipper Bay) are very low traveled roads so this location is extremely private.

The neighbors are also fantastic. You ARE able to pick your best neighbors.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/510-inlet-woods-ct-alpharetta-ga/312402
Property Id 312402

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5955701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Inlet Woods Ct have any available units?
510 Inlet Woods Ct has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 510 Inlet Woods Ct have?
Some of 510 Inlet Woods Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Inlet Woods Ct currently offering any rent specials?
510 Inlet Woods Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Inlet Woods Ct pet-friendly?
No, 510 Inlet Woods Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 510 Inlet Woods Ct offer parking?
No, 510 Inlet Woods Ct does not offer parking.
Does 510 Inlet Woods Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Inlet Woods Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Inlet Woods Ct have a pool?
Yes, 510 Inlet Woods Ct has a pool.
Does 510 Inlet Woods Ct have accessible units?
No, 510 Inlet Woods Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Inlet Woods Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 Inlet Woods Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 510 Inlet Woods Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 Inlet Woods Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
