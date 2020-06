Amenities

**COMING SOON 8/14/2019** Fantastic location and schools! This home has tons of natural light, hardwood downstairs, on catwalk, in master and secondary room. Beautiful custom kitchen with breakfast area plus breakfast bar over looking 2 story family room with double sided fireplace and sunroom. Larger last suite and his and her closets. Fantastic fenced back yard with built in fire pit!