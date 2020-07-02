All apartments in Alpharetta
Last updated December 18 2019 at 4:10 AM

4723 Lakeway Place

4723 Lakeway Place · No Longer Available
Location

4723 Lakeway Place, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Walk to the Web Bridge Park. 3 miles to HWY 400, Avalon Shopping. Alpharetta High School cluster. Convenientto many AF school activities. Designer style through this elegant John Weiland Home. Gourmet dining area w/fireplace, open floor plan on main features office w/ French door & suite bedroom. Bright kitchen, breakfast areaw/ view to family room, open to patio deck, level back yard. Master suite up with sitting area, bathroom w/ lrgdouble vanity, walk in closet. Three secondary BR, one with private bath and one is Jack & Jill. Un-Finished, walkout basement waiting for your creative design. Entire house finished w/ designer paint color, new carpet,re-finished solid hardwood floor, new dish washer. Rent to qualified tenant only! Credit Score Min: 680+

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4723 Lakeway Place have any available units?
4723 Lakeway Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 4723 Lakeway Place have?
Some of 4723 Lakeway Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4723 Lakeway Place currently offering any rent specials?
4723 Lakeway Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4723 Lakeway Place pet-friendly?
No, 4723 Lakeway Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 4723 Lakeway Place offer parking?
Yes, 4723 Lakeway Place offers parking.
Does 4723 Lakeway Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4723 Lakeway Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4723 Lakeway Place have a pool?
No, 4723 Lakeway Place does not have a pool.
Does 4723 Lakeway Place have accessible units?
No, 4723 Lakeway Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4723 Lakeway Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4723 Lakeway Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 4723 Lakeway Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4723 Lakeway Place does not have units with air conditioning.

