4723 Lakeway Place

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Walk to the Web Bridge Park. 3 miles to HWY 400, Avalon Shopping. Alpharetta High School cluster. Convenientto many AF school activities. Designer style through this elegant John Weiland Home. Gourmet dining area w/fireplace, open floor plan on main features office w/ French door & suite bedroom. Bright kitchen, breakfast areaw/ view to family room, open to patio deck, level back yard. Master suite up with sitting area, bathroom w/ lrgdouble vanity, walk in closet. Three secondary BR, one with private bath and one is Jack & Jill. Un-Finished, walkout basement waiting for your creative design. Entire house finished w/ designer paint color, new carpet,re-finished solid hardwood floor, new dish washer. Rent to qualified tenant only! Credit Score Min: 680+