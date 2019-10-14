440 Baroque Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

STUNNING & UPSCALE NEW home in prestigious Serenade! SUPERB LOCATION!! Priistine 5 bdr/4 bath home close to Avalon & Alpharetta City Center! Tons of square footage & storage. Loaded with UPGRADES, elegant architectural detail and hardwood floors. 10 ft. ceilings on main floor. Spacious fireside family room with cedar mantel. Gourmet kitchen features huge island with seating, gas cook top, walk-in pantry. Guest bedroom/office and full bath on main floor. Luxurious owner's suite with gorgeous tiled bath and large closets. Screened porch and patio off kitchen.