All apartments in Alpharetta
Find more places like 440 Baroque Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
440 Baroque Drive
Last updated March 6 2020 at 11:36 PM

440 Baroque Drive

440 Baroque Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alpharetta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

440 Baroque Dr, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
STUNNING & UPSCALE NEW home in prestigious Serenade! SUPERB LOCATION!! Priistine 5 bdr/4 bath home close to Avalon & Alpharetta City Center! Tons of square footage & storage. Loaded with UPGRADES, elegant architectural detail and hardwood floors. 10 ft. ceilings on main floor. Spacious fireside family room with cedar mantel. Gourmet kitchen features huge island with seating, gas cook top, walk-in pantry. Guest bedroom/office and full bath on main floor. Luxurious owner's suite with gorgeous tiled bath and large closets. Screened porch and patio off kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 Baroque Drive have any available units?
440 Baroque Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 440 Baroque Drive have?
Some of 440 Baroque Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 Baroque Drive currently offering any rent specials?
440 Baroque Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 Baroque Drive pet-friendly?
No, 440 Baroque Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 440 Baroque Drive offer parking?
Yes, 440 Baroque Drive offers parking.
Does 440 Baroque Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 440 Baroque Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 Baroque Drive have a pool?
No, 440 Baroque Drive does not have a pool.
Does 440 Baroque Drive have accessible units?
No, 440 Baroque Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 440 Baroque Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 Baroque Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 440 Baroque Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 440 Baroque Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pointe at Preston Ridge Apartment Homes
950 Executive Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30005
IMT Alpharetta
3500 N Point Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Woodhaven at Park Bridge
15000 Parkview Ln
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Avery at Northwinds
32000 Gardner Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Veranda at Avalon
7165 Avalon Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Wood Bridge Apartments
680 Park Bridge Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Haven at Avalon
1213 Avalon Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Cortland Lex
1000 Lexington Farms Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30009

Similar Pages

Alpharetta 1 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 Bedrooms
Alpharetta Apartments with ParkingAlpharetta Dog Friendly Apartments
Alpharetta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College