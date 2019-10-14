435 Rose Garden Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities dog park dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Highly sought-after location in the heart of the Historic Garden District in downtown Alpharetta. Steps to restaurants, shops, Farmer’s Market, food trucks, concerts, library, and much more! 34 minute walk to Avalon where you can find Whole Foods, Regal Cinemas, hotel, and a Starbucks. 15 minute walk to Wills Park with many trails, recreation center, and a dog park.



3 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms, no carpet anywhere, extra large island, two pantries, washer and dryer, gas fireplace, plantation shutters throughout, and storage galore on every floor! Two outdoor spaces with one covered and fenced in, built-ins on the main floor and on the terrace level. Large neighborhood greenspace with large trees, paths, and benches.



FMLS: 6120216