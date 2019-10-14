All apartments in Alpharetta
435 Rose Garden Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

435 Rose Garden Ln

435 Rose Garden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

435 Rose Garden Lane, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Highly sought-after location in the heart of the Historic Garden District in downtown Alpharetta. Steps to restaurants, shops, Farmer’s Market, food trucks, concerts, library, and much more! 34 minute walk to Avalon where you can find Whole Foods, Regal Cinemas, hotel, and a Starbucks. 15 minute walk to Wills Park with many trails, recreation center, and a dog park.

3 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms, no carpet anywhere, extra large island, two pantries, washer and dryer, gas fireplace, plantation shutters throughout, and storage galore on every floor! Two outdoor spaces with one covered and fenced in, built-ins on the main floor and on the terrace level. Large neighborhood greenspace with large trees, paths, and benches.

FMLS: 6120216

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 Rose Garden Ln have any available units?
435 Rose Garden Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
How much is rent in Alpharetta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alpharetta Rent Report.
What amenities does 435 Rose Garden Ln have?
Some of 435 Rose Garden Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 Rose Garden Ln currently offering any rent specials?
435 Rose Garden Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 Rose Garden Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 435 Rose Garden Ln is pet friendly.
Does 435 Rose Garden Ln offer parking?
Yes, 435 Rose Garden Ln offers parking.
Does 435 Rose Garden Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 435 Rose Garden Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 Rose Garden Ln have a pool?
No, 435 Rose Garden Ln does not have a pool.
Does 435 Rose Garden Ln have accessible units?
No, 435 Rose Garden Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 435 Rose Garden Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 435 Rose Garden Ln has units with dishwashers.
