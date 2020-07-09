All apartments in Alpharetta
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
405 North Point Parkway
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

405 North Point Parkway

405 North Point Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

405 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta, GA 30022
Royal

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
garage
new construction
**250 off first months rent with lease signed by 10/22*** New construction home located in award winning school system! End unit with beautiful kitchen with bar top island, granite countertops with tile backsplash, double oven, gas cooktop, walk-in pantry and breakfast area. Separate formal dining room. Spacious family room with granite fireplace and two decks. Master has beautiful en-suite bathroom. Second floor loft can be a study or 4th bedroom. Laundry located on second floor. This home's amazing features can't be beat- Echo Dot, Echo Show, Ring doorbell, Sonos play and more! Community swimming pool and 2 car garage. Call Trish (or text for fastest response) at 404-400-6197 to see this home! ***Home is ready for move in and address is 320 Beacons Place but not on GPS yet***Broker co-op offered, inquire.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 North Point Parkway have any available units?
405 North Point Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 405 North Point Parkway have?
Some of 405 North Point Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 North Point Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
405 North Point Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 North Point Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 405 North Point Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 405 North Point Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 405 North Point Parkway offers parking.
Does 405 North Point Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 North Point Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 North Point Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 405 North Point Parkway has a pool.
Does 405 North Point Parkway have accessible units?
No, 405 North Point Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 405 North Point Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 North Point Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 North Point Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 North Point Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.

