405 North Point Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters new construction garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities pool garage new construction

**250 off first months rent with lease signed by 10/22*** New construction home located in award winning school system! End unit with beautiful kitchen with bar top island, granite countertops with tile backsplash, double oven, gas cooktop, walk-in pantry and breakfast area. Separate formal dining room. Spacious family room with granite fireplace and two decks. Master has beautiful en-suite bathroom. Second floor loft can be a study or 4th bedroom. Laundry located on second floor. This home's amazing features can't be beat- Echo Dot, Echo Show, Ring doorbell, Sonos play and more! Community swimming pool and 2 car garage. Call Trish (or text for fastest response) at 404-400-6197 to see this home! ***Home is ready for move in and address is 320 Beacons Place but not on GPS yet***Broker co-op offered, inquire.