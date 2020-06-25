All apartments in Alpharetta
Last updated May 10 2019 at 3:58 PM

4040 Saint Michelle Lane

4040 Saint Michelle Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4040 Saint Michelle Ln, Alpharetta, GA 30004
Crabapple

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5 Bedroom 5 Bath in heart of Crabapple w/a pool! Open floor plan, formal dining room, living room & family room. 3 car detached garage w/ bonus work space. Large bedrooms all w/baths. Bonus work space off pool/courtyard can be hobby space, office, or pool-side cabana room. Tiled screened porch overlooking Pebble Tech salt water pool oasis. Top of the line surround sound, superb landscaping, fenced flat yard & cul-de-sac.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4040 Saint Michelle Lane have any available units?
4040 Saint Michelle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
How much is rent in Alpharetta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alpharetta Rent Report.
What amenities does 4040 Saint Michelle Lane have?
Some of 4040 Saint Michelle Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4040 Saint Michelle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4040 Saint Michelle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4040 Saint Michelle Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4040 Saint Michelle Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4040 Saint Michelle Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4040 Saint Michelle Lane offers parking.
Does 4040 Saint Michelle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4040 Saint Michelle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4040 Saint Michelle Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4040 Saint Michelle Lane has a pool.
Does 4040 Saint Michelle Lane have accessible units?
No, 4040 Saint Michelle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4040 Saint Michelle Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4040 Saint Michelle Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
