Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:45 PM

4016 Whitehall Way

4016 Whitehall Way · No Longer Available
Location

4016 Whitehall Way, Alpharetta, GA 30004

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Remodeled Alpharetta condo apartment with quality finishes: new padded wide plank hardwood flooring, new kitchen sink/pull down faucet, new countertops, new fridge, new outlets/switches/knobs/hinges/etc, new fans/recessed/lighting throughout, custom paint and so much more. Floorplan offers large family room with fireplace, open kitchen with bar stool top, separate large two bedrooms/two baths, lots & lots of closet space, storage and large balcony. Easy parking and professionally managed complex with swim/tennis. LOCATION/LOCATION/LOCATION 5 minutes from the AVALON and downtown Alpharetta, 3 minutes from GA400. Owner is the listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4016 Whitehall Way have any available units?
4016 Whitehall Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 4016 Whitehall Way have?
Some of 4016 Whitehall Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4016 Whitehall Way currently offering any rent specials?
4016 Whitehall Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4016 Whitehall Way pet-friendly?
No, 4016 Whitehall Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 4016 Whitehall Way offer parking?
Yes, 4016 Whitehall Way offers parking.
Does 4016 Whitehall Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4016 Whitehall Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4016 Whitehall Way have a pool?
Yes, 4016 Whitehall Way has a pool.
Does 4016 Whitehall Way have accessible units?
No, 4016 Whitehall Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4016 Whitehall Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4016 Whitehall Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4016 Whitehall Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4016 Whitehall Way does not have units with air conditioning.

