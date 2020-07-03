4016 Whitehall Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Remodeled Alpharetta condo apartment with quality finishes: new padded wide plank hardwood flooring, new kitchen sink/pull down faucet, new countertops, new fridge, new outlets/switches/knobs/hinges/etc, new fans/recessed/lighting throughout, custom paint and so much more. Floorplan offers large family room with fireplace, open kitchen with bar stool top, separate large two bedrooms/two baths, lots & lots of closet space, storage and large balcony. Easy parking and professionally managed complex with swim/tennis. LOCATION/LOCATION/LOCATION 5 minutes from the AVALON and downtown Alpharetta, 3 minutes from GA400. Owner is the listing agent.